Uncle Marbles

Offline



Posts: 2





Posts: 2 Banned from flyme..both flavours! « on: Today at 11:49:06 AM »



Some right narcissists over there



Thoughts on last nights game.

Turned over at the kick off in disgust after the bending the knee bollox. Watched the cricket instead...until it became obvious the Aussies were going to shaft us.

Watched second of footy game. Quite impressed...but they still couldn't score in the Bongo Thank fuckSome right narcissists over thereThoughts on last nights game.Turned over at the kick off in disgust after the bending the knee bollox. Watched the cricket instead...until it became obvious the Aussies were going to shaft us.Watched second of footy game. Quite impressed...but they still couldn't score in the Bongo Logged