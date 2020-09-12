Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: IT WAS ME WHO PULLED THE THREAD  (Read 558 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 11 024


« on: September 12, 2020, 10:10:51 AM »
THE POST FROM HEADSET WAS OUT OF ORDER
Logged
Don pepe
Posts: 765


« Reply #1 on: September 12, 2020, 10:12:53 AM »
Did right

Drunken cunt should be ashamed of himself
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 235


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: September 12, 2020, 10:13:41 AM »
The kind of Jokes Jimmy Carr and Frankie Boyle would come out with.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bernie
Posts: 5 854


« Reply #3 on: September 12, 2020, 10:15:54 AM »
What did i miss? 
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 480


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #4 on: September 12, 2020, 10:16:42 AM »
I read all that vile shite  :unlike: :unlike:

tell u something else as well u don't see vile bitterness on that level until some one gets really upset


that some one is this cunt  :matty:  

After his admission of wanting to watch 11 year old girls twirking all that vile shite cot death etc appeared and it appeared to try take the heat away from a vengeful cunt

telling u now he is behind all these troll cunt accounts and that daft fat fucker cappio the both of em thick as thieves

suddenly queerson says hes leaving cos of names about kid twirk watches .. its this cunt  :matty:


anyone who thinks it isn't is a daft cunt
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 024


« Reply #5 on: September 12, 2020, 10:17:04 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on September 12, 2020, 10:15:54 AM
What did i miss? 
ITS NOT WORTH REPEATING
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 43 009


« Reply #6 on: September 12, 2020, 10:21:02 AM »
Quote from: sockets on September 12, 2020, 10:16:42 AM
I read all that vile shite  :unlike: :unlike:

tell u something else as well u don't see vile bitterness on that level until some one gets really upset


that some one is this cunt  :matty:  

After his admission of wanting to watch 11 year old girls twirking all that vile shite cot death etc appeared and it appeared to try take the heat away from a vengeful cunt

telling u now he is behind all these troll cunt accounts and that daft fat fucker cappio the both of em thick as thieves

suddenly queerson says hes leaving cos of names about kid twirk watches .. its this cunt  :matty:


anyone who thinks it isn't is a daft cunt





Youre fucking mental pal
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 480


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #7 on: September 12, 2020, 10:25:02 AM »
You are the mental case alright I know its all down to u 


You got shredded for wanting to watch kids twerk next thing a thread with stuff just as bad appears all to take the heat off you yer cunt

you and ur troll accounts  :wanker:

4.20am other morning u post

4.21 am monty posts


do me a fucking favour u wanker  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:


better things to do than sort u out on here u narrow backed dodge pot  twat .


Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 43 009


« Reply #8 on: September 12, 2020, 10:25:46 AM »
  :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 509

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #9 on: September 12, 2020, 10:26:17 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on September 12, 2020, 10:10:51 AM
THE POST FROM HEADSET WAS OUT OF ORDER


I WILL BE CONTACTING GOLDBY..... THIS HEADSET CUNT NEEDS OUTING FOR WHAT HE SAID..... HE SHOULD BE KNOWN TO OTHER PEOPLE THE SICK VILE TWISTED CUNT..... IF I KNEW WHERE HE LIVED I WOULD BE OUTSIDE HIS FUCKING DOOR NOW. 👍😠👍
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 480


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #10 on: September 12, 2020, 10:37:23 AM »
I remember this so called head set and his very first few posts (now deleted cos hes a shit house )


No guessing what they were about


claiming they were some heavy who was gonna smash liddles head in .. as usual fuck all happened

headset went quite for a long time after deleting the threat posts

classic troll cunt account used by the same cunt who has it in for liddle

one of two people is behind it

this cunt  :matty:

or fat head cappio the deranged fuck sock with zero life  :stairlift:


my money is on this cunt :matty:

cos of his kidz twerking thread that humiliated him .. again .

Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 43 009


« Reply #11 on: September 12, 2020, 10:39:57 AM »
Am I ever out of your head, crocky lad??


No wonder there isnt any room for anything else  :ponce: :ponce: :ponce:
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 480


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #12 on: September 12, 2020, 10:42:22 AM »
My fist would be in your head fuck nut 


not right up stairs u yer know that dont you 

always some shite like this u are involved ..  :wanker:
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 5 244


« Reply #13 on: September 12, 2020, 10:49:20 AM »
 :nige:
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #14 on: September 12, 2020, 10:58:27 AM »
Fucking hell, what have I missed?
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 43 009


« Reply #15 on: September 12, 2020, 10:58:45 AM »
  :ukfist:
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 810

UTB


« Reply #16 on: September 12, 2020, 11:01:38 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 12, 2020, 10:58:27 AM
Fucking hell, what have I missed?

Not much so far. Got fuckin legs this and it's only just gone 11am  me owld fruit  :ponce:
Logged
RiversideRifle
Posts: 778


« Reply #17 on: September 12, 2020, 11:18:40 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on September 12, 2020, 11:01:38 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 12, 2020, 10:58:27 AM
Fucking hell, what have I missed?

Not much so far. Got fuckin legs this and it's only just gone 11am  me owld fruit  :ponce:

This place is fucking nuts me owld chyna  :ponce: :alf:
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 804



« Reply #18 on: September 12, 2020, 11:19:26 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on September 12, 2020, 11:01:38 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 12, 2020, 10:58:27 AM
Fucking hell, what have I missed?

Not much so far. Got fuckin legs this and it's only just gone 11am  me owld fruit  :ponce:
Might as well have left the old one up the way this one is going.  charles
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 810

UTB


« Reply #19 on: September 12, 2020, 11:24:58 AM »
Quote from: Pile on September 12, 2020, 11:19:26 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on September 12, 2020, 11:01:38 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 12, 2020, 10:58:27 AM
Fucking hell, what have I missed?

Not much so far. Got fuckin legs this and it's only just gone 11am  me owld fruit  :ponce:
Might as well have left the old one up the way this one is going.  charles

 :mido:
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 254


« Reply #20 on: September 12, 2020, 12:35:27 PM »
This place has had its day, Steve for fuck sake
get back on and sort it, the multiple user names
are ruining it for everyone else,
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 810

UTB


« Reply #21 on: September 12, 2020, 12:39:13 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on September 12, 2020, 12:35:27 PM
This place has had its day, Steve for fuck sake
get back on and sort it, the multiple user names
are ruining it for everyone else,

 :alf:

He's never sorted it once, so what is gonna change  :pd:
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 254


« Reply #22 on: September 12, 2020, 12:41:09 PM »
 :like:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 235


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #23 on: September 12, 2020, 12:50:31 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on September 12, 2020, 12:35:27 PM
This place has had its day, Steve for fuck sake
get back on and sort it, the multiple user names
are ruining it for everyone else,


Goldby could be dead in a ditch somewhere, the amount of moderating he does on here.
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 43 009


« Reply #24 on: September 12, 2020, 12:58:32 PM »
The fucker is never out of his Asda van
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 235


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #25 on: September 12, 2020, 01:02:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 12, 2020, 12:58:32 PM
The fucker is never out of his Asda van

That's Asda Price
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 090



« Reply #26 on: September 12, 2020, 01:08:33 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 12, 2020, 01:02:38 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 12, 2020, 12:58:32 PM
The fucker is never out of his Asda van

That's Asda Price

Fuck off, Rik, Im singing it it my head now
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 235


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #27 on: September 12, 2020, 01:09:16 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 12, 2020, 01:08:33 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 12, 2020, 01:02:38 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 12, 2020, 12:58:32 PM
The fucker is never out of his Asda van

That's Asda Price

Fuck off, Rik, Im singing it it my head now


hopefully with the whistle and arse slap at the end :nige:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 090



« Reply #28 on: September 12, 2020, 01:13:09 PM »
Tight as, the one Im seeing
Logged
Bob_Ender
Posts: 551


« Reply #29 on: September 12, 2020, 01:32:08 PM »
This is just a theory...JUST A THEORY,remember that Bruce Jenner palava,now Caitlin....well,Steve might be transitioning,he had the hair to start with,so he's half way there.so don't be surprised if the next time he turns up he's in high heels,rouge and a bit of slutty red......just saying......Ben...what ya done t the Captain .
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 090



« Reply #30 on: September 12, 2020, 02:22:18 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on September 12, 2020, 01:32:08 PM
This is just a theory...JUST A THEORY,remember that Bruce Jenner palava,now Caitlin....well,Steve might be transitioning,he had the hair to start with,so he's half way there.so don't be surprised if the next time he turns up he's in high heels,rouge and a bit of slutty red......just saying......Ben...what ya done t the Captain .

He always dresses like that
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 267



« Reply #31 on: September 12, 2020, 02:38:06 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on September 12, 2020, 01:32:08 PM
This is just a theory...JUST A THEORY,remember that Bruce Jenner palava,now Caitlin....well,Steve might be transitioning,he had the hair to start with,so he's half way there.so don't be surprised if the next time he turns up he's in high heels,rouge and a bit of slutty red......just saying......Ben...what ya done t the Captain .

THUNDER would

 klins
Logged
headset
Posts: 569


« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:08:39 AM »
Quote from: sockets on September 12, 2020, 10:37:23 AM
I remember this so called head set and his very first few posts (now deleted cos hes a shit house )


No guessing what they were about


claiming they were some heavy who was gonna smash liddles head in .. as usual fuck all happened

headset went quite for a long time after deleting the threat posts

classic troll cunt account used by the same cunt who has it in for liddle

one of two people is behind it

this cunt  :matty:

or fat head cappio the deranged fuck sock with zero life  :stairlift:


my money is on this cunt :matty:

cos of his kidz twerking thread that humiliated him .. again .



For your info Crocket i am not captain and the captain is not me. I am only telling u this because i am not having the captain getting the credit for my jokes...

 
Logged
