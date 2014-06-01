|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sockets
|
I read all that vile shite
tell u something else as well u don't see vile bitterness on that level until some one gets really upset
that some one is this cunt
After his admission of wanting to watch 11 year old girls twirking all that vile shite cot death etc appeared and it appeared to try take the heat away from a vengeful cunt
telling u now he is behind all these troll cunt accounts and that daft fat fucker cappio the both of em thick as thieves
suddenly queerson says hes leaving cos of names about kid twirk watches .. its this cunt
anyone who thinks it isn't is a daft cunt
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
I read all that vile shite
tell u something else as well u don't see vile bitterness on that level until some one gets really upset
that some one is this cunt
After his admission of wanting to watch 11 year old girls twirking all that vile shite cot death etc appeared and it appeared to try take the heat away from a vengeful cunt
telling u now he is behind all these troll cunt accounts and that daft fat fucker cappio the both of em thick as thieves
suddenly queerson says hes leaving cos of names about kid twirk watches .. its this cunt
anyone who thinks it isn't is a daft cunt
Youre fucking mental pal
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|
|
|
|
|
sockets
|
I remember this so called head set and his very first few posts (now deleted cos hes a shit house )
No guessing what they were about
claiming they were some heavy who was gonna smash liddles head in .. as usual fuck all happened
headset went quite for a long time after deleting the threat posts
classic troll cunt account used by the same cunt who has it in for liddle
one of two people is behind it
this cunt
or fat head cappio the deranged fuck sock with zero life
my money is on this cunt
cos of his kidz twerking thread that humiliated him .. again .
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RIK MAYALL
|
The fucker is never out of his Asda van
That's Asda Price
Fuck off, Rik, Im singing it it my head now
hopefully with the whistle and arse slap at the end
|
|
|
|
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
|
|