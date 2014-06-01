RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 805



UTB





Posts: 9 805UTB Any Film recommendations on Netflix « on: Today at 10:05:27 AM »



I see the nonce thread was cut, never got to read the last page.



I wonder if anyone got banned? I got banned for a week for saying fuck all, at least 10 should be shown the trap door for a month. Not that I'm one for tittle tattle me owld fruit I see the nonce thread was cut, never got to read the last page.I wonder if anyone got banned? I got banned for a week for saying fuck all, at least 10 should be shown the trap door for a month. Not that I'm one for tittle tattle me owld fruit Logged