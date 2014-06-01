Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 12, 2020, 12:26:55 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Any Film recommendations on Netflix
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Any Film recommendations on Netflix (Read 109 times)
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 805
UTB
Any Film recommendations on Netflix
«
on:
Today
at 10:05:27 AM »
I see the nonce thread was cut, never got to read the last page.
I wonder if anyone got banned? I got banned for a week for saying fuck all, at least 10 should be shown the trap door for a month. Not that I'm one for tittle tattle me owld fruit
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 217
Once in every lifetime
Re: Any Film recommendations on Netflix
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:07:07 AM »
Don't watch Cutie, it's full of sexualised kids.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 805
UTB
Re: Any Film recommendations on Netflix
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:10:41 AM »
I would never entertain such a film Rik.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 217
Once in every lifetime
Re: Any Film recommendations on Netflix
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:11:49 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 10:10:41 AM
I would never entertain such a film Rik.
I know, but there's a few on here that would
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 151
Re: Any Film recommendations on Netflix
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:13:15 AM »
Rita Sue and Bob too. Oh no, hang on.
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 275
Re: Any Film recommendations on Netflix
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:15:54 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 10:13:15 AM
Rita Sue and Bob too. Oh no, hang on.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 217
Once in every lifetime
Re: Any Film recommendations on Netflix
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:17:08 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 10:13:15 AM
Rita Sue and Bob too. Oh no, hang on.
What a film, but my god, how fucking wrong was it.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 547
Re: Any Film recommendations on Netflix
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:03:52 PM »
Peanutbutter Falcon 8.5/10 and Extraction 8/10. both on netflix.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 191
Re: Any Film recommendations on Netflix
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:11:25 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Today
at 12:03:52 PM
Peanutbutter Falcon 8.5/10 and Extraction 8/10. both on netflix.
Enjoyed Extraction not seen the other 1. Bob Lazer's is a decent watch if your into Area 51 conspiracy stuff....
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 805
UTB
Re: Any Film recommendations on Netflix
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:21:05 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Today
at 12:03:52 PM
Peanutbutter Falcon 8.5/10 and Extraction 8/10. both on netflix.
Will give peanutbutter a go seen extraction
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...