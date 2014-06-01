Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 12, 2020, 12:26:50 PM
Author Topic: Any Film recommendations on Netflix  (Read 108 times)
RedSteel
UTB


« on: Today at 10:05:27 AM »
 jc

I see the nonce thread was cut, never got to read the last page.

I wonder if anyone got banned? I got banned for a week for saying fuck all, at least 10 should be shown the trap door for a month. Not that I'm one for tittle tattle me owld fruit  :ponce:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:07:07 AM »
Don't watch Cutie, it's full of sexualised kids.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:10:41 AM »
I would never entertain such a film Rik.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:11:49 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:10:41 AM
I would never entertain such a film Rik.


I know, but there's a few on here that would  souey souey
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:13:15 AM »
Rita Sue and Bob too. Oh no, hang on.
CapsDave
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:15:54 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 10:13:15 AM
Rita Sue and Bob too. Oh no, hang on.

 :redcard:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:17:08 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 10:13:15 AM
Rita Sue and Bob too. Oh no, hang on.

What a film, but my god, how fucking wrong was it.
Bob_Ender
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:03:52 PM »
Peanutbutter Falcon  8.5/10          and        Extraction 8/10.   both on netflix.   
nekder365
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:11:25 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 12:03:52 PM
Peanutbutter Falcon  8.5/10          and        Extraction 8/10.   both on netflix.   

Enjoyed Extraction not seen the other 1. Bob Lazer's is a decent watch if your into Area 51 conspiracy stuff....
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:21:05 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 12:03:52 PM
Peanutbutter Falcon  8.5/10          and        Extraction 8/10.   both on netflix.   

Will give peanutbutter a go seen extraction  :like:
