September 12, 2020, 09:19:45 AM
Author Topic: LEAVING FOR A WHILE  (Read 65 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
phew that's better
Posts: 2 028


« on: Today at 07:04:05 AM »
THE PEADO SLINGING AND THE SICK JOKES HAVE GOT TO STOP  lost

WILL TRY AND FIND A WATERING HOLE TO DRINK IN AND HOPEFULLY THIS PLACE CAN BECOME A BETTER PLACE ❤❤❤❤❤

 TAKE CARE

AND BEER ME 🍺🍻🍺🍻👹👺👹👺
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 481


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:04:30 AM »
No announcement needed- just fuck off! You cant though can you? You crave attention, have a need to be viewed. Your threads become more desperate when youre ignored.

Take a long hard look at yourself cease your idiotic infantile story telling, act your age. You might- just might- be taken a little more seriously
« Last Edit: Today at 09:09:44 AM by Holgateoldskool »
RedSteel
Posts: 9 799

UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:12:45 AM »
Having a nice convo with yourself mate  :alf:
