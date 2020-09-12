Welcome,
September 12, 2020, 09:19:45 AM
LEAVING FOR A WHILE
Author
Topic: LEAVING FOR A WHILE (Read 65 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
phew that's better
Offline
Posts: 2 028
LEAVING FOR A WHILE
«
on:
Today
at 07:04:05 AM »
THE PEADO SLINGING AND THE SICK JOKES HAVE GOT TO STOP
WILL TRY AND FIND A WATERING HOLE TO DRINK IN AND HOPEFULLY THIS PLACE CAN BECOME A BETTER PLACE ❤❤❤❤❤
TAKE CARE
AND BEER ME 🍺🍻🍺🍻👹👺👹👺
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 481
Re: LEAVING FOR A WHILE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:04:30 AM »
No announcement needed- just fuck off! You cant though can you? You crave attention, have a need to be viewed. Your threads become more desperate when youre ignored.
Take a long hard look at yourself cease your idiotic infantile story telling, act your age. You might- just might- be taken a little more seriously
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:09:44 AM by Holgateoldskool
»
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 799
UTB
Re: LEAVING FOR A WHILE
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:12:45 AM »
Having a nice convo with yourself mate
Logged
