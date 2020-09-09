Welcome,
September 12, 2020, 03:28:59 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
No Room For Racism
Author
Topic: No Room For Racism (Read 204 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 225
Once in every lifetime
No Room For Racism
«
on:
Today
at 12:27:21 AM »
I hope this goes for racism towards white folks too...
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 477
Pack o cunts
Re: No Room For Racism
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:53:21 PM »
You know it won't....
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 196
Re: No Room For Racism
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:08:37 PM »
Racism is racism.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 127
Re: No Room For Racism
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:13:26 PM »
El Capitan Glad to see you agree BAME people can be racist too. Well done step in the right direction
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 874
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: No Room For Racism
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:19:39 PM »
Try convincing this racist slag.
https://beastrabban.wordpress.com/2020/09/09/sasha-johnson-thrown-off-twitter-for-calling-for-enslavement-of-whites/
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 086
Re: No Room For Racism
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:21:32 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 02:13:26 PM
El Capitan Glad to see you agree BAME people can be racist too. Well done step in the right direction
The fucking constant repetition of the outright lie that the left wing see nothing but good in groups universally hated by the right.
Logged
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 759
Re: No Room For Racism
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:24:48 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:21:32 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 02:13:26 PM
El Capitan Glad to see you agree BAME people can be racist too. Well done step in the right direction
The fucking constant repetition of the outright lie that the left wing see nothing but good in groups universally hated by the right.
Which hroups are universally hated by the right? Sounds like i should expect an outright lie as the answer
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 196
Re: No Room For Racism
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:31:55 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:21:32 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 02:13:26 PM
El Capitan Glad to see you agree BAME people can be racist too. Well done step in the right direction
The fucking constant repetition of the outright lie that the left wing see nothing but good in groups universally hated by the right.
Its a well trodden path
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 071
Re: No Room For Racism
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:23:51 PM »
Depends what the fuck you define racism as?
The word has been twisted so much now does anyone even know anymore?
Pride in your race?
Black - ok
Asian - ok
Hispanic - ok
White - racist racist kill the nazi
Muslim kills white people and he's a terrorist.
White man kills Muslims and hes a white supremacist racist.
Racism as a concept and the term racist serve only to oppress white people and specifically straight white men.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Loading...