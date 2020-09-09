Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 12, 2020, 03:28:59 PM
Author Topic: No Room For Racism  (Read 204 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Today at 12:27:21 AM »
I hope this goes for racism towards white folks too...
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:53:21 PM »
You know it won't....

 lost
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:08:37 PM »
Racism is racism.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mickgaz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:13:26 PM »
 El Capitan Glad to see you agree BAME people can be racist too. Well done step in the right direction  :mido:
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:19:39 PM »
Try convincing this racist slag.

https://beastrabban.wordpress.com/2020/09/09/sasha-johnson-thrown-off-twitter-for-calling-for-enslavement-of-whites/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:21:32 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 02:13:26 PM
El Capitan Glad to see you agree BAME people can be racist too. Well done step in the right direction  :mido:

The fucking constant repetition of the outright lie that the left wing see nothing but good in groups universally hated by the right.
Don pepe
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:24:48 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:21:32 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 02:13:26 PM
El Capitan Glad to see you agree BAME people can be racist too. Well done step in the right direction  :mido:

The fucking constant repetition of the outright lie that the left wing see nothing but good in groups universally hated by the right.

Which hroups are universally hated by the right? Sounds like i should expect an outright lie as the answer
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:31:55 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:21:32 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 02:13:26 PM
El Capitan Glad to see you agree BAME people can be racist too. Well done step in the right direction  :mido:

The fucking constant repetition of the outright lie that the left wing see nothing but good in groups universally hated by the right.



Its a well trodden path
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:23:51 PM »
Depends what the fuck you define racism as?

The word has been twisted so much now does anyone even know anymore?

Pride in your race?

Black - ok
Asian - ok
Hispanic - ok
White - racist racist kill the nazi

Muslim kills white people and he's a terrorist.
White man kills Muslims and hes a white supremacist racist.


Racism as a concept and the term racist serve only to oppress white people and specifically straight white men.


