Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 12, 2020, 06:18:17 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Raised by Wolves
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Raised by Wolves (Read 106 times)
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 544
Raised by Wolves
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:34 PM »
On HBO,New Ridley Scott carry on,first time he's done tv (box set)supposed to be good .IMBD 8.6. Thought I'd ask on here before a go hunting for me firestick
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 134
Re: Raised by Wolves
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:14 PM »
JUST WATCH IT FFS
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 544
Re: Raised by Wolves
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:38:35 PM »
Fair point
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 134
Re: Raised by Wolves
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:26 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Yesterday
at 10:38:35 PM
Fair point
I THINK ITS BEST BOB
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 317
Re: Raised by Wolves
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:23:39 AM »
You waited over three years to ask that?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 596
Superstar
Re: Raised by Wolves
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:09:29 AM »
Many box sets are cancelled before they get to finish , so I suggest watching a couple of episodes and if your into it, find out if it got cancelled before you watch any more
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...