September 12, 2020, 06:18:17 AM
Author Topic: Raised by Wolves  (Read 106 times)
Bob_Ender
« on: Yesterday at 10:12:34 PM »
On HBO,New Ridley Scott carry on,first time he's done tv (box set)supposed to be good .IMBD 8.6. Thought I'd ask on here before a go hunting for me firestick 
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:33:14 PM »
JUST WATCH IT FFS  oleary
Bob_Ender
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:38:35 PM »
Fair point
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:44:26 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 10:38:35 PM
I THINK ITS BEST BOB  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:23:39 AM »
You waited over three years to ask that?

 :pd:






 
Minge
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:09:29 AM »
Many box sets are cancelled before they get to finish , so I suggest watching a couple of episodes and if your into it, find out if it got cancelled before you watch any more
