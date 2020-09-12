Yet another 90 minutes of football when Boro practically fail to muster a single attempt on target.
Like watching fucking paint dry.
We have been toothless as an attacking unit for sometime now, yet time and time again our recruitment team completely overlook the obvious as each transfer window passes by...
Although we needed them, our first three signings have been a keeper, a centre half and a holding midfielder. Its like the club are blind to how few chances we create and goals we score every season.