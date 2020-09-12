Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 12, 2020, 09:19:35 AM
Author Topic: New season, same s*it  (Read 107 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


« on: Yesterday at 09:57:29 PM »
Yet another 90 minutes of football when Boro practically fail to muster a single attempt on target.

Like watching fucking paint dry.

We have been toothless as an attacking unit for sometime now, yet time and time again our recruitment team completely overlook the obvious as each transfer window passes by...
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:00:18 PM »
Long season awaits
Pile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:03:08 PM »
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on Yesterday at 09:57:29 PM
Yet another 90 minutes of football when Boro practically fail to muster a single attempt on target.

Like watching fucking paint dry.

We have been toothless as an attacking unit for sometime now, yet time and time again our recruitment team completely overlook the obvious as each transfer window passes by...
Although we needed them, our first three signings have been a keeper, a centre half and a holding midfielder. Its like the club are blind to how few chances we create and goals we score every season.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:20:10 PM »
The miserable cunts are back.......

Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:07:02 AM »
bottom of the league already ... :meltdown:
