Yet another 90 minutes of football when Boro practically fail to muster a single attempt on target.



Like watching fucking paint dry.



We have been toothless as an attacking unit for sometime now, yet time and time again our recruitment team completely overlook the obvious as each transfer window passes by...



Although we needed them, our first three signings have been a keeper, a centre half and a holding midfielder. Its like the club are blind to how few chances we create and goals we score every season.