September 11, 2020, 09:11:34 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
OFFICIAL Parmo thread
Author
Topic: OFFICIAL Parmo thread
Pile
OFFICIAL Parmo thread
«
on:
Today
at 08:51:26 PM »
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
tunstall
Re: OFFICIAL Parmo thread
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:53:37 PM »
can you post on CLEM's thread please mate?
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: OFFICIAL Parmo thread
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:59:53 PM »
BEST PORK PARMO I HAD LATELY WAS IN THE APPLE TREE MARTON......LOVELY AND THICK 👍
JUST LIKE QUEERSON 😂😂😂👍🍻🍻👍
BEER ME PILE 👍😎👍🍻🍻🍻
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
CapsDave
Re: OFFICIAL Parmo thread
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:02:57 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:59:53 PM
BEST PORK PARMO I HAD LATELY WAS IN THE APPLE TREE MARTON......LOVELY AND THICK 👍
JUST LIKE QUEERSON 😂😂😂👍🍻🍻👍
BEER ME PILE 👍😎👍🍻🍻🍻
Sounds a bit gay that Lidsy
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
phew that's better
Re: OFFICIAL Parmo thread
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:09:55 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 09:02:57 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:59:53 PM
BEST PORK PARMO I HAD LATELY WAS IN THE APPLE TREE MARTON......LOVELY AND THICK 👍
JUST LIKE QUEERSON 😂😂😂👍🍻🍻👍
BEER ME PILE 👍😎👍🍻🍻🍻
Sounds a bit gay that Lidsy
TO BE FAIR CAPS HE IS IGNORING ME 😃😃😃🤡🍻🍺🍻🤡
BEER ME BOYZZZ 🍺🍻🍺🍻
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
