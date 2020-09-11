CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 240







Posts: 15 240 Parmos « on: September 11, 2020, 08:10:19 PM »



Discuss. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 208





Posts: 5 208 Re: Parmos « Reply #1 on: September 11, 2020, 08:11:51 PM » Used to love them from Munchies 2 in Eston square, but they went to shit Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 741





Posts: 3 741 Re: Parmos « Reply #2 on: September 11, 2020, 08:12:27 PM » they are a disgrace to Teesside



i am ashamed of them.....etc etc etc

































can't wait to get home and smash a parmo me like



chicken one mind - pork ones are minging Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 240







Posts: 15 240 Re: Parmos « Reply #3 on: September 11, 2020, 08:13:38 PM »



Watford nearly scored again. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 8 266







Posts: 8 266 Re: Parmos « Reply #4 on: September 11, 2020, 08:48:30 PM » Is there a veggie version Logged

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 776







Posts: 40 776 Re: Parmos « Reply #6 on: September 11, 2020, 08:53:22 PM » Béchamel sauce is fucking rank, the tomato ones are bearable. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 687





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 687Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Parmos « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:35:44 PM » Never had one. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 12 196





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 196Once in every lifetime Re: Parmos « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:05:58 PM » Pork for me, Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 9 879





Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 879Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Parmos « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:20:27 PM » Dunno whats supposed to be so novel about them. Used to eat them in El Greco's almost 40 years ago.



The only difference was that they were called Escalope Parmesan back then. Logged https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 12 196





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 196Once in every lifetime Re: Parmos « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:27:15 PM » Theyre boring as fuck now.



Id rather have a Chinese or a Chicken Kebab than a Parmo Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 003





Posts: 11 003 Re: Parmos « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:36:30 PM »

THAT STINKS YER GAFF OUT

I LIKE A HAM AND CHEESE TOASTIE FUCKING DISCUSTING HEART ATTACK SHITETHAT STINKS YER GAFF OUTI LIKE A HAM AND CHEESE TOASTIE Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 240







Posts: 15 240 Re: Parmos « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:33:25 AM »



Considering this thread started as a mess about with Tunstall and his match thread it's doing quite well. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 122





Posts: 2 122 Re: Parmos « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:34:55 AM » I was making them 25yrs ago in various places round Teesside (Pork mainly) and people could not get enough of them back then. Now its all processed shite (Jeff the Chefs...BORK!!)....... Logged