Author Topic: Parmos  (Read 270 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 240



« on: September 11, 2020, 08:10:19 PM »
Discuss.

 :pd:
CapsDave
Posts: 5 208


« Reply #1 on: September 11, 2020, 08:11:51 PM »
Used to love them from Munchies 2 in Eston square, but they went to shit  :unlike:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
tunstall
Posts: 3 741


« Reply #2 on: September 11, 2020, 08:12:27 PM »
they are a disgrace to Teesside

i am ashamed of them.....etc etc etc
















can't wait to get home and smash a parmo me like

chicken one mind - pork ones are minging
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 240



« Reply #3 on: September 11, 2020, 08:13:38 PM »
Watford nearly scored again.

 klins
Gramsci
Posts: 8 266



« Reply #4 on: September 11, 2020, 08:48:30 PM »
Is there a veggie version 
Posts: 572


SERENITY NOW! SERENITY NOW!


« Reply #5 on: September 11, 2020, 08:50:02 PM »
Pork all the way
Pile
Posts: 40 776



« Reply #6 on: September 11, 2020, 08:53:22 PM »
Béchamel sauce is fucking rank, the tomato ones are bearable. 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 508

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #7 on: September 11, 2020, 09:01:03 PM »
Quote from: Message board lurker on September 11, 2020, 08:50:02 PM
Pork all the way
👍😎👍❤️
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 687


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:35:44 PM »
Never had one.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 196


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:05:58 PM »
Pork for me,
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 879


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:20:27 PM »
Dunno whats supposed to be so novel about them. Used to eat them in El Greco's almost 40 years ago.

The only difference was that they were called Escalope Parmesan back then.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 196


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:27:15 PM »
Theyre boring as fuck now.

Id rather have a Chinese or a Chicken Kebab than a Parmo
monkeyman
Posts: 11 003


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:36:30 PM »
FUCKING DISCUSTING HEART ATTACK SHITE
THAT STINKS YER GAFF OUT  klins
I LIKE A HAM AND CHEESE TOASTIE 
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 240



« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:33:25 AM »
Considering this thread started as a mess about with Tunstall and his match thread it's doing quite well.

 
nekder365
Posts: 2 122


« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:34:55 AM »
I was making them 25yrs ago in various places round Teesside (Pork mainly) and people could not get enough of them back then. Now its all processed shite (Jeff the Chefs...BORK!!).......
