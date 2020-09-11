Welcome,
September 13, 2020, 02:06:51 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Parmos
Author
Topic: Parmos
CLEM FANDANGO
Parmos
September 11, 2020, 08:10:19 PM
Discuss.
CapsDave
Re: Parmos
September 11, 2020, 08:11:51 PM
Used to love them from Munchies 2 in Eston square, but they went to shit
tunstall
Re: Parmos
September 11, 2020, 08:12:27 PM
they are a disgrace to Teesside
i am ashamed of them.....etc etc etc
can't wait to get home and smash a parmo me like
chicken one mind - pork ones are minging
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Parmos
September 11, 2020, 08:13:38 PM
Watford nearly scored again.
Gramsci
Re: Parmos
September 11, 2020, 08:48:30 PM
Is there a veggie version
Re: Parmos
September 11, 2020, 08:50:02 PM
Pork all the way
Pile
Re: Parmos
September 11, 2020, 08:53:22 PM
Béchamel sauce is fucking rank, the tomato ones are bearable.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Parmos
September 11, 2020, 09:01:03 PM
Pork all the way
👍😎👍❤️
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Parmos
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:35:44 PM
Never had one.
RIK MAYALL
Re: Parmos
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:05:58 PM
Pork for me,
Bud Wiser
Re: Parmos
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:20:27 PM
Dunno whats supposed to be so novel about them. Used to eat them in El Greco's almost 40 years ago.
The only difference was that they were called Escalope Parmesan back then.
RIK MAYALL
Re: Parmos
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:27:15 PM
Theyre boring as fuck now.
Id rather have a Chinese or a Chicken Kebab than a Parmo
monkeyman
Re: Parmos
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:36:30 PM
FUCKING DISCUSTING HEART ATTACK SHITE
THAT STINKS YER GAFF OUT
I LIKE A HAM AND CHEESE TOASTIE
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Parmos
Today
Today at 12:33:25 AM
Considering this thread started as a mess about with Tunstall and his match thread it's doing quite well.
nekder365
Re: Parmos
Today
Today at 01:34:55 AM
I was making them 25yrs ago in various places round Teesside (Pork mainly) and people could not get enough of them back then. Now its all processed shite (Jeff the Chefs...BORK!!).......
Loading...