September 12, 2020, 11:04:38 PM
Parmos
Author
Topic: Parmos (Read 193 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 239
Parmos
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:10:19 PM »
Discuss.
CapsDave
Posts: 5 208
Re: Parmos
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:11:51 PM »
Used to love them from Munchies 2 in Eston square, but they went to shit
tunstall
Posts: 3 741
Re: Parmos
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:12:27 PM »
they are a disgrace to Teesside
i am ashamed of them.....etc etc etc
can't wait to get home and smash a parmo me like
chicken one mind - pork ones are minging
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 239
Re: Parmos
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:13:38 PM »
Watford nearly scored again.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 266
Re: Parmos
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:48:30 PM »
Is there a veggie version
Posts: 572
Re: Parmos
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:50:02 PM »
Pork all the way
Pile
Posts: 40 776
Re: Parmos
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:53:22 PM »
Béchamel sauce is fucking rank, the tomato ones are bearable.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 508
Re: Parmos
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:01:03 PM »
Quote from: Message board lurker on
Yesterday
at 08:50:02 PM
Pork all the way
👍😎👍❤️
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 687
Re: Parmos
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:35:44 PM »
Never had one.
