September 11, 2020, 09:11:29 PM
Author Topic: Parmos  (Read 96 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Today at 08:10:19 PM »
Discuss.

 :pd:
CapsDave
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:11:51 PM »
Used to love them from Munchies 2 in Eston square, but they went to shit  :unlike:
tunstall
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:12:27 PM »
they are a disgrace to Teesside

i am ashamed of them.....etc etc etc
















can't wait to get home and smash a parmo me like

chicken one mind - pork ones are minging
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:13:38 PM »
Watford nearly scored again.

 klins
Gramsci
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:48:30 PM »
Is there a veggie version 
Message board lurker
SERENITY NOW! SERENITY NOW!


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:50:02 PM »
Pork all the way
Pile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:53:22 PM »
Béchamel sauce is fucking rank, the tomato ones are bearable. 
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:01:03 PM »
Pork all the way
👍😎👍❤️
