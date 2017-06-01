Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 12, 2020, 01:43:21 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford (Read 203 times)
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 774
My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:59:22 PM »
We actually look like we have ideas when we're in possession.
They look much quicker than us.
Criminal to concede a set piece Goal against a side known for being useless at them.
Far from over just yet. We look capable of banging a couple goals in.
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 283
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:03:38 PM »
Can you post in Tunstalls match thread and keep this one for post match discussion/ratings Jakey lad?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 313
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:06:25 PM »
Three match threads!
Unprecedented times.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 754
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:07:22 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 08:06:25 PM
Three match threads!
Unprecedented times.
start one about parmos, ffs
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 774
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:37:42 PM »
I worry the Squad isn't as tight a unit as we hoped. Spence & Tav have been at each other getting themselves distracted. Even worse with Marvin & Saville. That's been going on pretty much all First Half. Warnock's surely not one to put up with shite like that.
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 774
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:38:56 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:03:38 PM
Can you post in Tunstalls match thread and keep this one for post match discussion/ratings Jakey lad?
Fuck you, you arselicking cunt.
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 798
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:40:39 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Yesterday
at 08:37:42 PM
I worry the Squad isn't as tight a unit as we hoped. Spence & Tav have been at each other getting themselves distracted. Even worse with Marvin & Saville. That's been going on pretty much all First Half. Warnock's surely not one to put up with shite like that.
Im glad Tav showed some leadership and had a go at Spence.
What happened with Saville? He looked like he was gonna start crying.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 774
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:43:57 PM »
That's how he always looks the ugly cunt.
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 283
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:45:05 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Yesterday
at 08:38:56 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:03:38 PM
Can you post in Tunstalls match thread and keep this one for post match discussion/ratings Jakey lad?
Fuck you, you arselicking cunt.
And to think, I stood up for you when Steve thought you were an internet hacker
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 798
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:45:51 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Yesterday
at 08:43:57 PM
That's how he always looks the ugly cunt.
Totally excellent, party on dude.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 754
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:46:37 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:45:05 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Yesterday
at 08:38:56 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:03:38 PM
Can you post in Tunstalls match thread and keep this one for post match discussion/ratings Jakey lad?
Fuck you, you arselicking cunt.
And to think, I stood up for you when Steve thought you were an internet hacker
it rhymes with hacker
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 774
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:10:36 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:45:05 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Yesterday
at 08:38:56 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:03:38 PM
Can you post in Tunstalls match thread and keep this one for post match discussion/ratings Jakey lad?
Fuck you, you arselicking cunt.
And to think, I stood up for you when Steve thought you were an internet hacker
Steve is well known for being batshit crazy. Nothing more to add.
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 774
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:28 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 08:46:37 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:45:05 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Yesterday
at 08:38:56 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:03:38 PM
Can you post in Tunstalls match thread and keep this one for post match discussion/ratings Jakey lad?
Fuck you, you arselicking cunt.
And to think, I stood up for you when Steve thought you were an internet hacker
it rhymes with hacker
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 774
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:18:15 PM »
We don't look like making anything happen unless Wing is brought on & he somehow buries another twenty five yarder.
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 774
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:53:57 PM »
My Player Ratings For Our Nothing Performance Away At Watford:
Keeper & Defenders:
Bettenelli - Can't recall an important save he needed to make. Couldn't do a thing about the Goal. Confident on the ball. He'll be fine. 6/10
Spence - Tried to make things happen but only on his own terms. Needless bickering in the First Half with Tav was stupid & unnecessary. Selfish, stroppy play because he hasn't got his Premier League move springs to mind. 5/10
Dijksteel - Few daring moments that backfired. He did look assured in this new position. Last Season was a disaster for him. This may work. 6/10
Hall - I found this a bizarre Signing. Surely there was better replacements for Ayala out there.
Won his share of aerials. Has to accept fault for Watford's Goal. I don't see much improvement coming. Shanked our best chance. 4/10
McNair - Defended well enough. He didn't really get chance to play his own game bringing the ball out from the back. 6/10
Marvin - I expected better. I saw him as being the man to provide the chances tonight. Warnock sees Marvin as a Left sided Defender who can bomb forward. So there's no use whinging about that. He's not going anywhere. He didn't get involved as much as he could. We didn't really play down that Left side enough. You can say that's because he wasn't creating space for himself. Must do better. 5/10
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 774
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:54 PM »
My Player Ratings For Our Nothing Performance Away At Watford:
Midfielders & Strikers:
Howson - Put himself about. Protected those behind him & wanted to get the ball forward. Beautiful cross that Britt was so close to banging in.
6/10
Saville - Non existent other than arguing with Marvin. Useless ghost of a Central Midfielder more often than not. Fuck knows how he gets away with it. 3/10
Tav - Few nice touches. Linked up well with the Strikers. Too many passes missing the intended target. Got shoved off far too easily when he'd run into traffic. That's the main issue with playing Tav in the middle. 6/10
Fletch - Sacrificed himself for Britt most the game. Can't argue that he gave his all. Nothing fell his way. 6/10
Britt - Few half chances & opportunities at a serious attack where he made bad decisions. At times he made his own chances so you can't be too critical when it breaks down. We need more options. 5/10
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 134
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:48:27 PM »
SO WE WHERE FUCKING SHITE THEN
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 774
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 11:14:57 PM »
Absolutely. Fuck knows what Warnock was talking about post match.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 470
Pack o cunts
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 11:18:42 PM »
One glass half empty here....
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 872
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 12:35:34 AM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Yesterday
at 10:05:54 PM
My Player Ratings For Our Nothing Performance Away At Watford:
Midfielders & Strikers:
Howson - Put himself about. Protected those behind him & wanted to get the ball forward. Beautiful cross that Britt was so close to banging in.
6/10
Saville - Non existent other than arguing with Marvin. Useless ghost of a Central Midfielder more often than not. Fuck knows how he gets away with it. 3/10
Tav - Few nice touches. Linked up well with the Strikers. Too many passes missing the intended target. Got shoved off far too easily when he'd run into traffic. That's the main issue with playing Tav in the middle. 6/10
Fletch - Sacrificed himself for Britt most the game. Can't argue that he gave his all. Nothing fell his way. 6/10
Britt - Few half chances & opportunities at a serious attack where he made bad decisions. At times he made his own chances so you can't be too critical when it breaks down. We need more options. 5/10
Not sure whether you bold typed Howson's ranking for motm but he was most certainly mine. Which brings into question why we've spunked on this Morsy geezer, who, apparently, play's the exact same roll as Howson did tonight?!?!
Dear, Mister Bausor; WE NEED ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS AND FORWARDS ASAP, FOR FUCKS SAKE!!!
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
headset
Offline
Posts: 612
Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 12:55:14 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:48:27 PM
SO WE WHERE FUCKING SHITE THEN
Not that bad you 1/2 and 1/2 cunt... Take it easy mucka dont spunk your muck 2 early ...
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...