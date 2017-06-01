Jake Andrews

My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
« on: Yesterday at 07:59:22 PM »







We actually look like we have ideas when we're in possession.













They look much quicker than us.





Criminal to concede a set piece Goal against a side known for being useless at them.

















Far from over just yet. We look capable of banging a couple goals in.





Jake Andrews

Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:53:57 PM »
My Player Ratings For Our Nothing Performance Away At Watford:





Keeper & Defenders:





Bettenelli - Can't recall an important save he needed to make. Couldn't do a thing about the Goal. Confident on the ball. He'll be fine. 6/10





Spence - Tried to make things happen but only on his own terms. Needless bickering in the First Half with Tav was stupid & unnecessary. Selfish, stroppy play because he hasn't got his Premier League move springs to mind. 5/10





Dijksteel - Few daring moments that backfired. He did look assured in this new position. Last Season was a disaster for him. This may work. 6/10





Hall - I found this a bizarre Signing. Surely there was better replacements for Ayala out there.

Won his share of aerials. Has to accept fault for Watford's Goal. I don't see much improvement coming. Shanked our best chance. 4/10







McNair - Defended well enough. He didn't really get chance to play his own game bringing the ball out from the back. 6/10







Marvin - I expected better. I saw him as being the man to provide the chances tonight. Warnock sees Marvin as a Left sided Defender who can bomb forward. So there's no use whinging about that. He's not going anywhere. He didn't get involved as much as he could. We didn't really play down that Left side enough. You can say that's because he wasn't creating space for himself. Must do better. 5/10

Jake Andrews

Re: My Take & Official Player Ratings For Our Opening League Game Away At Watford
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:05:54 PM »
My Player Ratings For Our Nothing Performance Away At Watford:





Midfielders & Strikers:





Howson - Put himself about. Protected those behind him & wanted to get the ball forward. Beautiful cross that Britt was so close to banging in. 6/10







Saville - Non existent other than arguing with Marvin. Useless ghost of a Central Midfielder more often than not. Fuck knows how he gets away with it. 3/10









Tav - Few nice touches. Linked up well with the Strikers. Too many passes missing the intended target. Got shoved off far too easily when he'd run into traffic. That's the main issue with playing Tav in the middle. 6/10







Fletch - Sacrificed himself for Britt most the game. Can't argue that he gave his all. Nothing fell his way. 6/10





Britt - Few half chances & opportunities at a serious attack where he made bad decisions. At times he made his own chances so you can't be too critical when it breaks down. We need more options. 5/10 Logged