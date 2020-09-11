Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Taking a Knee  (Read 645 times)
Steboro
« on: September 11, 2020, 07:48:24 PM »
Fuck Off

Using the stupid American talking a knee bullshit.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #1 on: September 11, 2020, 07:53:02 PM »
COLIN AS WELL  👎😠😠😠👎

NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY... BUT I WAS TOLD IT HAPPENED 😠😠😠

FUCK OFF 👎👎👎
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: September 11, 2020, 07:54:34 PM »
I see the crowd booed all the BLM bollocks before the NFL opener yesterday with the Chiefs and Texans.

That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.

Keep politics out of sport.

 oleary
Steboro
« Reply #3 on: September 11, 2020, 08:11:05 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 11, 2020, 07:54:34 PM
I see the crowd booed all the BLM bollocks before the NFL opener yesterday with the Chiefs and Texans.

That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.

Keep politics out of sport.

 oleary

I know a lot of Saints fans are boycotting them since they allowing them to wear the name of a dead rapist pedophile on their helmet.

Absolute bollocks the lot of it.

Ive boycotted the NFL all my life fucking shite sport.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: September 11, 2020, 08:13:15 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on September 11, 2020, 08:11:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 11, 2020, 07:54:34 PM
I see the crowd booed all the BLM bollocks before the NFL opener yesterday with the Chiefs and Texans.

That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.

Keep politics out of sport.

 oleary

I know a lot of Saints fans are boycotting them since they allowing them to wear the name of a dead rapist pedophile on their helmet.

Absolute bollocks the lot of it.

Ive boycotted the NFL all my life fucking shite sport.

I've watched nowt since they started up baseball, NBA and NFL.  They can fuck off.

 oleary
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #5 on: September 11, 2020, 08:43:27 PM »
Irish stylee...
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #6 on: September 11, 2020, 11:21:26 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 11, 2020, 07:54:34 PM
I see the crowd booed all the BLM bollocks before the NFL opener yesterday with the Chiefs and Texans.

That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.

Keep politics out of sport.

 oleary

Loved that - fucking hate those cunts

RN4L
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #7 on: September 11, 2020, 11:43:18 PM »
Havent watched the football still since this shit started.  Surprised its still going on.  Thought it died out?? 

I missed the nfl last night.  But if them cunts are doing it as well Im not watching that either.  I thought they were on top of it.    Has kapperneck got a team yet  :alf:
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #8 on: September 11, 2020, 11:46:55 PM »
Guess boro got beat reading seeing the moaning thread titles.

I dont give a fuck about em.   The sport is dead.
Heard something today about our club that turned my stomach.  They wont get a penny of my money.  Unless its to sabotage
headset
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:08:33 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on September 11, 2020, 07:53:02 PM
COLIN AS WELL  👎😠😠😠👎

NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY... BUT I WAS TOLD IT HAPPENED 😠😠😠

FUCK OFF 👎👎👎

 good shout Bud and big respect. I never expected anything les from you.. A word ov warning just keep a way from those rag head countries... Even if it means avoiding Turkey u fucking ard core soldier.. monkey

The is only 1 thing better than been in the Know and that's YOU :homer:
RiversideRifle
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:18:52 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:08:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on September 11, 2020, 07:53:02 PM
COLIN AS WELL  👎😠😠😠👎

NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY... BUT I WAS TOLD IT HAPPENED 😠😠😠

FUCK OFF 👎👎👎

 good shout Bud and big respect. I never expected anything les from you.. A word ov warning just keep a way from those rag head countries... Even if it means avoiding Turkey u fucking ard core soldier.. monkey

The is only 1 thing better than been in the Know and that's YOU :homer:



He wouldn't last 5 seconds in the middle East  :ponce:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:21:20 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:08:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on September 11, 2020, 07:53:02 PM
COLIN AS WELL  👎😠😠😠👎

NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY... BUT I WAS TOLD IT HAPPENED 😠😠😠

FUCK OFF 👎👎👎

 good shout Bud and big respect. I never expected anything les from you.. A word ov warning just keep a way from those rag head countries... Even if it means avoiding Turkey u fucking ard core soldier.. monkey

The is only 1 thing better than been in the Know and that's YOU :homer:


Speak English you illiterate cunt.

It's OF not fucking OV. and YOU not U.


G-
Bobupanddown
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:27:16 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on September 11, 2020, 11:46:55 PM
Guess boro got beat reading seeing the moaning thread titles.

I dont give a fuck about em.   The sport is dead.
Heard something today about our club that turned my stomach.  They wont get a penny of my money.  Unless its to sabotage

I feel exactly the same way. I tolerated it last season not anymore.

Our overpaid ove pampers sports ballers are taking a kne for a dead felon junkie while ignoring the execution of a 5 year old boy playing in his front garden by a criminal black.

Fuck them. Fuck sport. Fuck nonceflix. Not another fucking penny from me, ever.

Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:59:52 AM »
It will stop once crowds are back in the grounds and they realise they shouldn't really be kneeling to the 3% of the UK population that has fuck all money

Would be ironic if all the white folks stopped going and there was nothing left to pay the black folks playing!

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:15:14 PM »
Just reading on the NFL. Only one player kneeled.   And all players booed at during the minute silence .  Im gonna stick with the NFL.  At least they arent all racist spineless sheep.

Stick it up em!!!!
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:25:06 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on September 11, 2020, 07:53:02 PM
NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY...


 monkey monkey monkey monkey
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:03:52 PM »
Take the knee to take the pee!!!!



Fuck the overpaid cunts!!!
Don pepe
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:54:54 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:59:52 AM
It will stop once crowds are back in the grounds and they realise they shouldn't really be kneeling to the 3% of the UK population that has fuck all money

Would be ironic if all the white folks stopped going and there was nothing left to pay the black folks playing!

 :alf: :alf: :alf:

Would be magnificent
Pile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:14:51 PM »
I dont know whether football is going to get lost up its own arse or whether Im just getting old. Players live on a different planet to the majority of the people who watch it, gays want to be accepted just like all other fans but want their own flag, laces, etc. and diversity issues and political gestures are being pushed left, right centre.

What happened to football, and sport in general, being a release from the shit going on in the world? It seems football is all about money and main stream media, then about image, and finally, the football itself. Fans are barely an afterthought unless theyre a so-called celebrity or ex-player.

Yep, I reckon its an age thing. Its a shame all the hijackers cant just fuck off and leave football alone.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:01:42 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 07:03:52 PM
Take the knee to take the pee!!!!



Fuck the overpaid cunts!!!

Only way to show em is to stop spending money
Wee_Willie
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:53:46 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:14:51 PM
I dont know whether football is going to get lost up its own arse or whether Im just getting old. Players live on a different planet to the majority of the people who watch it, gays want to be accepted just like all other fans but want their own flag, laces, etc. and diversity issues and political gestures are being pushed left, right centre.

What happened to football, and sport in general, being a release from the shit going on in the world? It seems football is all about money and main stream media, then about image, and finally, the football itself. Fans are barely an afterthought unless theyre a so-called celebrity or ex-player.

Yep, I reckon its an age thing. Its a shame all the hijackers cant just fuck off and leave football alone.

Yep, can't argue with that ...nailed it
