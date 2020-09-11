|
Steboro
I see the crowd booed all the BLM bollocks before the NFL opener yesterday with the Chiefs and Texans.
That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.
Keep politics out of sport.
I know a lot of Saints fans are boycotting them since they allowing them to wear the name of a dead rapist pedophile on their helmet.
Absolute bollocks the lot of it.
Ive boycotted the NFL all my life fucking shite sport.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
I've watched nowt since they started up baseball, NBA and NFL. They can fuck off.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Ural Quntz
|
Loved that - fucking hate those cunts
RN4L
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
|
COLIN AS WELL 👎😠😠😠👎
NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY... BUT I WAS TOLD IT HAPPENED 😠😠😠
FUCK OFF 👎👎👎
good shout Bud and big respect. I never expected anything les from you.. A word ov warning just keep a way from those rag head countries... Even if it means avoiding Turkey u fucking ard core soldier..
The is only 1 thing better than been in the Know and that's YOU
Speak English you illiterate cunt.
It's OF not fucking OV. and YOU not U.
G-
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pile
|
I dont know whether football is going to get lost up its own arse or whether Im just getting old. Players live on a different planet to the majority of the people who watch it, gays want to be accepted just like all other fans but want their own flag, laces, etc. and diversity issues and political gestures are being pushed left, right centre.
What happened to football, and sport in general, being a release from the shit going on in the world? It seems football is all about money and main stream media, then about image, and finally, the football itself. Fans are barely an afterthought unless theyre a so-called celebrity or ex-player.
Yep, I reckon its an age thing. Its a shame all the hijackers cant just fuck off and leave football alone.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Wee_Willie
|
Yep, can't argue with that ...nailed it
Logged