Steboro

Posts: 3 456 Taking a Knee « on: Yesterday at 07:48:24 PM » Fuck Off



Using the stupid American talking a knee bullshit. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 76 766CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Taking a Knee « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:53:02 PM » COLIN AS WELL 👎😠😠😠👎



NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY... BUT I WAS TOLD IT HAPPENED 😠😠😠



FUCK OFF 👎👎👎 « Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:55:19 PM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 310 Re: Taking a Knee « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM »



That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.



Keep politics out of sport.



Steboro

Posts: 3 456 Re: Taking a Knee « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:11:05 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM



That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.



Keep politics out of sport.





I see the crowd booed all the BLM bollocks before the NFL opener yesterday with the Chiefs and Texans.That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.Keep politics out of sport.

I know a lot of Saints fans are boycotting them since they allowing them to wear the name of a dead rapist pedophile on their helmet.



Absolute bollocks the lot of it.



CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 310 Re: Taking a Knee « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:13:15 PM » Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 08:11:05 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM



That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.



Keep politics out of sport.





I see the crowd booed all the BLM bollocks before the NFL opener yesterday with the Chiefs and Texans.That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.Keep politics out of sport.

I know a lot of Saints fans are boycotting them since they allowing them to wear the name of a dead rapist pedophile on their helmet.



Absolute bollocks the lot of it.



Ive boycotted the NFL all my life fucking shite sport.

I know a lot of Saints fans are boycotting them since they allowing them to wear the name of a dead rapist pedophile on their helmet.Absolute bollocks the lot of it.Ive boycotted the NFL all my life fucking shite sport.

I've watched nowt since they started up baseball, NBA and NFL. They can fuck off.



Ural Quntz



Phew thats betterPosts: 7 475Pack o cunts Re: Taking a Knee « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:21:26 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM



That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.



Keep politics out of sport.





I see the crowd booed all the BLM bollocks before the NFL opener yesterday with the Chiefs and Texans.That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.Keep politics out of sport.

Loved that - fucking hate those cunts



RN4L



maggiethatcherrulesok

Posts: 423WLM Re: Taking a Knee « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:43:18 PM »



I missed the nfl last night. But if them cunts are doing it as well Im not watching that either. I thought they were on top of it. Has kapperneck got a team yet Havent watched the football still since this shit started. Surprised its still going on. Thought it died out??I missed the nfl last night. But if them cunts are doing it as well Im not watching that either. I thought they were on top of it. Has kapperneck got a team yet Logged WLM

maggiethatcherrulesok

Offline



Posts: 423





WLM





Posts: 423WLM Re: Taking a Knee « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:46:55 PM » Guess boro got beat reading seeing the moaning thread titles.



I dont give a fuck about em. The sport is dead.

headset

Posts: 604 Re: Taking a Knee « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:08:33 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:53:02 PM COLIN AS WELL 👎😠😠😠👎



NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY... BUT I WAS TOLD IT HAPPENED 😠😠😠



FUCK OFF 👎👎👎



good shout Bud and big respect. I never expected anything les from you.. A word ov warning just keep a way from those rag head countries... Even if it means avoiding Turkey u fucking ard core soldier..



RiversideRifle

Posts: 743 Re: Taking a Knee « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:18:52 AM » Quote from: headset on Today at 12:08:33 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:53:02 PM COLIN AS WELL 👎😠😠😠👎



NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY... BUT I WAS TOLD IT HAPPENED 😠😠😠



FUCK OFF 👎👎👎



good shout Bud and big respect. I never expected anything les from you.. A word ov warning just keep a way from those rag head countries... Even if it means avoiding Turkey u fucking ard core soldier..



The is only 1 thing better than been in the Know and that's YOU

good shout Bud and big respect. I never expected anything les from you.. A word ov warning just keep a way from those rag head countries... Even if it means avoiding Turkey u fucking ard core soldier..The is only 1 thing better than been in the Know and that's YOU





RIK MAYALL

Posts: 12 217Once in every lifetime Re: Taking a Knee « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:21:20 AM » Quote from: headset on Today at 12:08:33 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:53:02 PM COLIN AS WELL 👎😠😠😠👎



NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY... BUT I WAS TOLD IT HAPPENED 😠😠😠



FUCK OFF 👎👎👎



good shout Bud and big respect. I never expected anything les from you.. A word ov warning just keep a way from those rag head countries... Even if it means avoiding Turkey u fucking ard core soldier..



The is only 1 thing better than been in the Know and that's YOU

good shout Bud and big respect. I never expected anything les from you.. A word ov warning just keep a way from those rag head countries... Even if it means avoiding Turkey u fucking ard core soldier..The is only 1 thing better than been in the Know and that's YOU



Speak English you illiterate cunt.



It's OF not fucking OV. and YOU not U.





Bobupanddown

Posts: 4 069 Re: Taking a Knee « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:27:16 AM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 11:46:55 PM Guess boro got beat reading seeing the moaning thread titles.



I dont give a fuck about em. The sport is dead.

Heard something today about our club that turned my stomach. They wont get a penny of my money. Unless its to sabotage



I feel exactly the same way. I tolerated it last season not anymore.



Our overpaid ove pampers sports ballers are taking a kne for a dead felon junkie while ignoring the execution of a 5 year old boy playing in his front garden by a criminal black.



Fuck them. Fuck sport. Fuck nonceflix. Not another fucking penny from me, ever.



