September 12, 2020, 12:26:44 PM
Author Topic: Taking a Knee  (Read 371 times)
Steboro
Posts: 3 456


« on: Yesterday at 07:48:24 PM »
Fuck Off

Using the stupid American talking a knee bullshit.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 766

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:53:02 PM »
COLIN AS WELL  👎😠😠😠👎

NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY... BUT I WAS TOLD IT HAPPENED 😠😠😠

FUCK OFF 👎👎👎
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:55:19 PM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 310



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM »
I see the crowd booed all the BLM bollocks before the NFL opener yesterday with the Chiefs and Texans.

That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.

Keep politics out of sport.

 oleary
Steboro
Posts: 3 456


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:11:05 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM
I see the crowd booed all the BLM bollocks before the NFL opener yesterday with the Chiefs and Texans.

That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.

Keep politics out of sport.

 oleary

I know a lot of Saints fans are boycotting them since they allowing them to wear the name of a dead rapist pedophile on their helmet.

Absolute bollocks the lot of it.

Ive boycotted the NFL all my life fucking shite sport.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 310



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:13:15 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 08:11:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM
I see the crowd booed all the BLM bollocks before the NFL opener yesterday with the Chiefs and Texans.

That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.

Keep politics out of sport.

 oleary

I know a lot of Saints fans are boycotting them since they allowing them to wear the name of a dead rapist pedophile on their helmet.

Absolute bollocks the lot of it.

Ive boycotted the NFL all my life fucking shite sport.

I've watched nowt since they started up baseball, NBA and NFL.  They can fuck off.

 oleary
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
phew that's better
Posts: 2 028


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:39:47 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:53:02 PM
COLIN AS WELL  👎😠😠😠👎

NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY... BUT I WAS TOLD IT HAPPENED 😠😠😠

FUCK OFF 👎👎👎

YOU ARE A SAD LITTLE MAN AND YOU HAVE MY SYMPATHIES  😃😃😃😃🙊🙊🙊🤠🤠🤠👺👹👺👹

BEER ME DWEEB 🌈🤠🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤡🤡🤡🤡
thicko
Posts: 112

Seriously thick...


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:43:27 PM »
Irish stylee...
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 475


Pack o cunts


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:21:26 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM
I see the crowd booed all the BLM bollocks before the NFL opener yesterday with the Chiefs and Texans.

That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.

Keep politics out of sport.

 oleary

Loved that - fucking hate those cunts

RN4L
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 423


WLM


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:43:18 PM »
Havent watched the football still since this shit started.  Surprised its still going on.  Thought it died out?? 

I missed the nfl last night.  But if them cunts are doing it as well Im not watching that either.  I thought they were on top of it.    Has kapperneck got a team yet  :alf:
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 423


WLM


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:46:55 PM »
Guess boro got beat reading seeing the moaning thread titles.

I dont give a fuck about em.   The sport is dead.
Heard something today about our club that turned my stomach.  They wont get a penny of my money.  Unless its to sabotage
headset
Posts: 604


« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:08:33 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:53:02 PM
COLIN AS WELL  👎😠😠😠👎

NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY... BUT I WAS TOLD IT HAPPENED 😠😠😠

FUCK OFF 👎👎👎

 good shout Bud and big respect. I never expected anything les from you.. A word ov warning just keep a way from those rag head countries... Even if it means avoiding Turkey u fucking ard core soldier.. monkey

The is only 1 thing better than been in the Know and that's YOU :homer:
RiversideRifle
Posts: 743


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:18:52 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 12:08:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:53:02 PM
COLIN AS WELL  👎😠😠😠👎

NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY... BUT I WAS TOLD IT HAPPENED 😠😠😠

FUCK OFF 👎👎👎

 good shout Bud and big respect. I never expected anything les from you.. A word ov warning just keep a way from those rag head countries... Even if it means avoiding Turkey u fucking ard core soldier.. monkey

The is only 1 thing better than been in the Know and that's YOU :homer:



He wouldn't last 5 seconds in the middle East  :ponce:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 217


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:21:20 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 12:08:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:53:02 PM
COLIN AS WELL  👎😠😠😠👎

NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY... BUT I WAS TOLD IT HAPPENED 😠😠😠

FUCK OFF 👎👎👎

 good shout Bud and big respect. I never expected anything les from you.. A word ov warning just keep a way from those rag head countries... Even if it means avoiding Turkey u fucking ard core soldier.. monkey

The is only 1 thing better than been in the Know and that's YOU :homer:


Speak English you illiterate cunt.

It's OF not fucking OV. and YOU not U.


G-
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:27:16 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 11:46:55 PM
Guess boro got beat reading seeing the moaning thread titles.

I dont give a fuck about em.   The sport is dead.
Heard something today about our club that turned my stomach.  They wont get a penny of my money.  Unless its to sabotage

I feel exactly the same way. I tolerated it last season not anymore.

Our overpaid ove pampers sports ballers are taking a kne for a dead felon junkie while ignoring the execution of a 5 year old boy playing in his front garden by a criminal black.

Fuck them. Fuck sport. Fuck nonceflix. Not another fucking penny from me, ever.

Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 475


Pack o cunts


« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:59:52 AM »
It will stop once crowds are back in the grounds and they realise they shouldn't really be kneeling to the 3% of the UK population that has fuck all money

Would be ironic if all the white folks stopped going and there was nothing left to pay the black folks playing!

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
