Taking a Knee



Using the stupid American talking a knee bullshit. Logged

COLIN AS WELL 👎😠😠😠👎



NEVER SEEN IT.. I TURNED ME BACK ON THE TELLY... BUT I WAS TOLD IT HAPPENED 😠😠😠



Re: Taking a Knee



That will continue - most people are fucking sick of it.



Keep politics out of sport.



I know a lot of Saints fans are boycotting them since they allowing them to wear the name of a dead rapist pedophile on their helmet.



Absolute bollocks the lot of it.



I know a lot of Saints fans are boycotting them since they allowing them to wear the name of a dead rapist pedophile on their helmet.

Absolute bollocks the lot of it.

Ive boycotted the NFL all my life fucking shite sport.

I've watched nowt since they started up baseball, NBA and NFL. They can fuck off.



Loved that - fucking hate those cunts

RN4L



RN4L



Havenít watched the football still since this shit started. Surprised itís still going on. Thought it died out??

I missed the nfl last night. But if them cunts are doing it as well Iím not watching that either. I thought they were on top of it. Has kapperneck got a team yet

I donít give a fuck about em. The sport is dead.

Heard something today about ďourĒ club that turned my stomach. They wonít get a penny of my money. Unless itís to sabotage