RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 799



UTB





Posts: 9 799UTB Re: UK Japan trade deal signed off « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:39:41 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:13:53 AM Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:54:52 PM



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-54116606

Funny that, I thought it would take at least ten years to agree any trade deal? Any soft shites willing to admit they were wrong? I see the BBC are trying their hardest to play down the multi billion pound trade deal.

Does it have better or worse terms than the EU trade deal with Japan?

Does it have better or worse terms than the EU trade deal with Japan?

According to the Gov. it is better terms, short term increasing by 1.5 Billion initially on top. With long term higher projections. Time will reveal all I guess.



Now the left will say no, no matter what is put in front of them.



But I ima According to the Gov. it is better terms, short term increasing by 1.5 Billion initially on top. With long term higher projections. Time will reveal all I guess.Now the left will say no, no matter what is put in front of them.But I ima Logged