UK Japan trade deal signed off
Yesterday at 06:54:52 PM
Funny that, I thought it would take at least ten years to agree any trade deal? Any soft shites willing to admit they were wrong? I see the BBC are trying their hardest to play down the multi billion pound trade deal.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-54116606
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:32:12 PM
First of many I reckon.
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:16:02 PM
Yeah they and the rest of the MSM are also playing down that 52 boats of illegals come in today alone. And the govt are comfortable doing absolutely nothing about this invasion. Gonna cost us billions as there ain't no jobs for them to go to
Reply #3 on: Today at 03:26:09 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:54:52 PM
Funny that, I thought it would take at least ten years to agree any trade deal? Any soft shites willing to admit they were wrong? I see the BBC are trying their hardest to play down the multi billion pound trade deal.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-54116606

wow 1 trade deal, only 193 to go
Reply #4 on: Today at 04:09:33 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:26:09 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:54:52 PM
Funny that, I thought it would take at least ten years to agree any trade deal? Any soft shites willing to admit they were wrong? I see the BBC are trying their hardest to play down the multi billion pound trade deal.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-54116606

wow 1 trade deal, only 193 to go

I hope to fuck the Vanuatu deal goes ok.

Reply #5 on: Today at 06:48:36 AM
Cant be a trade deal signed off.



The remoaners told us it be impossible to arrange so quickly and they would take years ?
Reply #6 on: Today at 07:13:53 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:54:52 PM
Funny that, I thought it would take at least ten years to agree any trade deal? Any soft shites willing to admit they were wrong? I see the BBC are trying their hardest to play down the multi billion pound trade deal.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-54116606

Does it have better or worse terms than the EU trade deal with Japan?
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:12:00 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:13:53 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:54:52 PM
Funny that, I thought it would take at least ten years to agree any trade deal? Any soft shites willing to admit they were wrong? I see the BBC are trying their hardest to play down the multi billion pound trade deal.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-54116606

Does it have better or worse terms than the EU trade deal with Japan?


Arent they about the same terms? ..... even though we were told the little UK could possibly get terms nowhere near as good as the big EU could. 
Reply #8 on: Today at 08:39:41 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:13:53 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:54:52 PM
Funny that, I thought it would take at least ten years to agree any trade deal? Any soft shites willing to admit they were wrong? I see the BBC are trying their hardest to play down the multi billion pound trade deal.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-54116606

Does it have better or worse terms than the EU trade deal with Japan?

According to the Gov. it is better terms, short term increasing by 1.5 Billion initially on top. With long term higher projections. Time will reveal all I guess.

Now the left will say no, no matter what is put in front of them.  :nige:

Reply #9 on: Today at 08:53:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:26:09 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:54:52 PM
Funny that, I thought it would take at least ten years to agree any trade deal? Any soft shites willing to admit they were wrong? I see the BBC are trying their hardest to play down the multi billion pound trade deal.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-54116606

wow 1 trade deal, only 193 to go

FFS why couldnt they negotiate and agree a trade deal with every single country on the same day?
Reply #10 on: Today at 09:04:15 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:13:53 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:54:52 PM
Funny that, I thought it would take at least ten years to agree any trade deal? Any soft shites willing to admit they were wrong? I see the BBC are trying their hardest to play down the multi billion pound trade deal.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-54116606

Does it have better or worse terms than the EU trade deal with Japan?
Put the goal posts back dickhead.  mcl
Reply #11 on: Today at 09:05:06 AM
So no one is willing to admit they were wrong?
Reply #12 on: Today at 09:10:46 AM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:05:06 AM
So no one is willing to admit they were wrong?

Flogging a dead horse mate  :alf: :nige:
