September 12, 2020, 04:47:35 AM
UK Japan trade deal signed off
Author
Topic: UK Japan trade deal signed off (Read 124 times)
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 798
UK Japan trade deal signed off
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:54:52 PM »
Funny that, I thought it would take at least ten years to agree any trade deal? Any soft shites willing to admit they were wrong? I see the BBC are trying their hardest to play down the multi billion pound trade deal.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 559
Re: UK Japan trade deal signed off
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:32:12 PM »
First of many I reckon.
Logged
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 969
Re: UK Japan trade deal signed off
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:02 PM »
Yeah they and the rest of the MSM are also playing down that 52 boats of illegals come in today alone. And the govt are comfortable doing absolutely nothing about this invasion. Gonna cost us billions as there ain't no jobs for them to go to
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 995
Re: UK Japan trade deal signed off
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:26:09 AM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 06:54:52 PM
Funny that, I thought it would take at least ten years to agree any trade deal? Any soft shites willing to admit they were wrong? I see the BBC are trying their hardest to play down the multi billion pound trade deal.
wow 1 trade deal, only 193 to go
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:34:49 AM by towz
»
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 316
Re: UK Japan trade deal signed off
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:09:33 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 03:26:09 AM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 06:54:52 PM
Funny that, I thought it would take at least ten years to agree any trade deal? Any soft shites willing to admit they were wrong? I see the BBC are trying their hardest to play down the multi billion pound trade deal.
wow 1 trade deal, only 193 to go
I hope to fuck the Vanuatu deal goes ok.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
