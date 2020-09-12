Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 12, 2020, 09:19:24 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍  (Read 306 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 763

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:52:28 PM »
AND HIS OTHER 4 ACCOUNTS  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

ITK  😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 555


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:53:40 PM »
Come on sport, be the bigger man.

Theoretically.
Logged
CoB scum
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 742


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:54:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:52:28 PM
AND HIS OTHER 4 ACCOUNTS  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

ITK  😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡👎



Go on then little fella name all 4?  :pd:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 763

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:57:41 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:54:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:52:28 PM
AND HIS OTHER 4 ACCOUNTS  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

ITK  😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡👎



Go on then little fella name all 4?  :pd:


WHEN I WANT TO PUT A PEANUT IN YER MOUTH  🐵🐒🐵

I WILL RATTLE YOUR CAGE  🥜🥜🥜👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 742


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:21:12 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:57:41 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:54:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:52:28 PM
AND HIS OTHER 4 ACCOUNTS  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

ITK  😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡👎



Go on then little fella name all 4?  :pd:


WHEN I WANT TO PUT A PEANUT IN YER MOUTH  🐵🐒🐵

I WILL RATTLE YOUR CAGE  🥜🥜🥜👍😂😂😂👍



See you know nothing friend 
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 456


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:29:07 PM »
Was it him that posted the picture?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 763

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:39:29 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 07:29:07 PM
Was it him that posted the picture?

WHO KNOWS MATE.... THERES A COUPLE OF SICK TWISTED FUCKS WHO POST ON ERE  👎

A FEW OF THEM WITH OTHER ACCOUNTS  👎

LOWEST OF THE LOW CUNTS  👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 763

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:43:01 PM »
IF THERES A THICKER CUNT ON ERE THAN TRIFLE  🤡

I'VE YET TO MEET HIM  😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 284


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:46:46 PM »
Is it possible to meet yourself?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LeeTublin
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 107


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:39:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:43:01 PM
IF THERES A THICKER CUNT ON ERE THAN TRIFLE  🤡

I'VE YET TO MEET HIM  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Look in the mirror. 
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
phew that's better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 028


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:41:42 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 08:39:37 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:43:01 PM
IF THERES A THICKER CUNT ON ERE THAN TRIFLE  🤡

I'VE YET TO MEET HIM  😂😂😂😂😂😂

Look in the mirror. 

OH DEAR LOOKS LIKE COLLY IS TAKING A POUNDING AT THE POLLS AGAIN 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

BEER ME LIDS LAD 🤭🤭🤭🤭👺👹👺👹🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 763

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:03:38 AM »
HE POSTED THE TEAM AN HOUR BEFORE KICK OFF   monkey

AND STILL GOT IT WRONG   charles :alf: :nige:



WHAT A MUPPET   :meltdown: :matty: :meltdown: :stairlift:
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 742


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:23:41 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:03:38 AM
HE POSTED THE TEAM AN HOUR BEFORE KICK OFF   monkey

AND STILL GOT IT WRONG   charles :alf: :nige:



WHAT A MUPPET   :meltdown: :matty: :meltdown: :stairlift:



It was a guess kiddo  I'll be doing my team guess before every game and for everyone I get right I get 3 points so I'm currently on 30 points, I said a good target by game 46 would be 1200 points  :ponce:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 763

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:39:49 AM »
YER ABOUT AS RELIABLE  AS A PIKEY  TARMACING  GANG   charles :alf: :nige:


IVE NEVER SEEN YOU GET OUT RIGHT YET   :meltdown: :matty: :meltdown: :stairlift:


GIVE IT UP YA CLUELESS MUPPET   monkey
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 742


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:11:12 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:39:49 AM
YER ABOUT AS RELIABLE  AS A PIKEY  TARMACING  GANG   charles :alf: :nige:


IVE NEVER SEEN YOU GET OUT RIGHT YET   :meltdown: :matty: :meltdown: :stairlift:


GIVE IT UP YA CLUELESS MUPPET   monkey

I actually get quite a lot right (well my contact does) don't be bitter and jealous old fruit  :ponce:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 