Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 12, 2020, 09:19:24 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍 (Read 306 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 763
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:52:28 PM »
AND HIS OTHER 4 ACCOUNTS 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
ITK 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 9 555
Not big and not clever
Re: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:53:40 PM »
Come on sport, be the bigger man.
Theoretically.
Logged
CoB scum
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 742
Re: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:54:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:52:28 PM
AND HIS OTHER 4 ACCOUNTS 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
ITK 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡👎
Go on then little fella name all 4?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 763
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:57:41 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 06:54:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:52:28 PM
AND HIS OTHER 4 ACCOUNTS 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
ITK 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡👎
Go on then little fella name all 4?
WHEN I WANT TO PUT A PEANUT IN YER MOUTH 🐵🐒🐵
I WILL RATTLE YOUR CAGE 🥜🥜🥜👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 742
Re: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:21:12 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:57:41 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 06:54:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:52:28 PM
AND HIS OTHER 4 ACCOUNTS 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
ITK 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡👎
Go on then little fella name all 4?
WHEN I WANT TO PUT A PEANUT IN YER MOUTH 🐵🐒🐵
I WILL RATTLE YOUR CAGE 🥜🥜🥜👍😂😂😂👍
See you know nothing friend
Logged
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 456
Re: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:29:07 PM »
Was it him that posted the picture?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 763
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:39:29 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Yesterday
at 07:29:07 PM
Was it him that posted the picture?
WHO KNOWS MATE.... THERES A COUPLE OF SICK TWISTED FUCKS WHO POST ON ERE 👎
A FEW OF THEM WITH OTHER ACCOUNTS 👎
LOWEST OF THE LOW CUNTS 👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 763
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:43:01 PM »
IF THERES A THICKER CUNT ON ERE THAN TRIFLE 🤡
I'VE YET TO MEET HIM 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 284
Re: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:46:46 PM »
Is it possible to meet yourself?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 107
Re: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:39:37 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 07:43:01 PM
IF THERES A THICKER CUNT ON ERE THAN TRIFLE 🤡
I'VE YET TO MEET HIM 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Look in the mirror.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
phew that's better
Offline
Posts: 2 028
Re: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:41:42 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Yesterday
at 08:39:37 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 07:43:01 PM
IF THERES A THICKER CUNT ON ERE THAN TRIFLE 🤡
I'VE YET TO MEET HIM 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Look in the mirror.
OH DEAR LOOKS LIKE COLLY IS TAKING A POUNDING AT THE POLLS AGAIN 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
BEER ME LIDS LAD 🤭🤭🤭🤭👺👹👺👹🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 763
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:03:38 AM »
HE POSTED THE TEAM AN HOUR BEFORE KICK OFF
AND STILL GOT IT WRONG
WHAT A MUPPET
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 742
Re: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:23:41 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:03:38 AM
HE POSTED THE TEAM AN HOUR BEFORE KICK OFF
AND STILL GOT IT WRONG
WHAT A MUPPET
It was a guess kiddo
I'll be doing my team guess before every game and for everyone I get right I get 3 points so I'm currently on 30 points, I said a good target by game 46 would be 1200 points
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 763
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:39:49 AM »
YER ABOUT AS RELIABLE AS A PIKEY TARMACING GANG
IVE NEVER SEEN YOU GET OUT RIGHT YET
GIVE IT UP YA CLUELESS MUPPET
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 742
Re: LETS ALL LAFF AT TRIFLE 👍🤡👍
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:11:12 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 08:39:49 AM
YER ABOUT AS RELIABLE AS A PIKEY TARMACING GANG
IVE NEVER SEEN YOU GET OUT RIGHT YET
GIVE IT UP YA CLUELESS MUPPET
I actually get quite a lot right (well my contact does) don't be bitter and jealous old fruit
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...