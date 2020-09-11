Welcome,
September 11, 2020, 07:41:15 PM
Watford v Boro MATCH THREAD
Author
Topic: Watford v Boro MATCH THREAD (Read 36 times)
tunstall
Posts: 3 745
Watford v Boro MATCH THREAD
«
on:
Today
at 06:45:47 PM »
Can we have one sensible thread for the match tonight please?
let Stan & Ollie create multiple other threads with latest and random scores if they so wish, and argue about who posted first...
the sensible people can post in here so us that are at the graft can catch up with how the match is progressing
cheers
UTB
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 738
Re: Watford v Boro MATCH THREAD
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:24:25 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 06:45:47 PM
Can we have one sensible thread for the match tonight please?
YES I WILL START IT JUST BEFORE KICK OFF 👍⚽⚽⚽👍
😂😂😂
Pile
Posts: 40 785
Re: Watford v Boro MATCH THREAD
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:27:28 PM »
Agreed on the serious comments only.
Shite start.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 738
Re: Watford v Boro MATCH THREAD
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:40:32 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 07:27:28 PM
Agreed on the serious comments only.
Shite start.
I'M FEELING GOOD FOR TONIGHT 👍😂😂😂👍😎
Loading...