Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 15 077







Posts: 15 077 If you emigrated « on: Yesterday at 05:01:01 PM » Where would you go. Not endless money, so no pipe(fitters)dreams



I like Italy but it gets bloody hot, and I miss English grub. Heat gets really relentless



Maybe Scotland, if thats not cheating. Logged

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 456





Posts: 3 456 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:03:34 PM » As ive already emigrated I'll go with moving to Colorado. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 6 935





Posts: 6 935 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:04:41 PM » Canada, Vancouver in particular. Was setting it up 20 odd years ago, but somebody else pulled the rug out from under me. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 765



CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 765CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:09:12 PM » AS FAR AWAY FROM YOU AS POSIBBLE DOGS COCK 😂😂😂👍🌞🌞🌞🍻🍻🍻 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 9 555





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 555Not big and not clever Re: If you emigrated « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:22:00 PM » Italy



Or possibly South Africa if they brought back apartheid. Logged CoB scum

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 11 133





Posts: 11 133 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:24:47 PM » I DID 24 YRS AGO STILL MISS BLIGHTY NOW AND AGAIN Logged

Pile

Online



Posts: 40 802







Posts: 40 802 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:46:04 PM » Doubt I ever would but if I had to Id go for:



Tucson - Arizona.



Brittany area - NW France



Calgary/Edmonton - Canada



In that order.



If i cheated Id say Cardiff, I may still end up there anyway. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 310







Posts: 15 310 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:08:21 AM »



Seattle - San Juan Islands - Vancouver - Victoria Island



Italy



South of France



York or Whitby or Staithes.



Iceland



THUNDER'S bedroom



New England coast



California coast - NorCal small town or San Diego.Seattle - San Juan Islands - Vancouver - Victoria IslandItalySouth of FranceYork or Whitby or Staithes.IcelandTHUNDER'S bedroomNew England coast Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Minge

Online



Posts: 9 598



Superstar





Posts: 9 598Superstar Re: If you emigrated « Reply #15 on: Today at 05:20:40 AM »

Parents used to drag us there every year for a weeks holiday as kids

Went back 40 years later , absolutely fuck all is different .

Wants bombing Stairthes, absolutely fuck all there or to do , and although its an old costal town its scruffy as fuck ,Parents used to drag us there every year for a weeks holidayas kidsWent back 40 years later , absolutely fuck all is different .Wants bombing Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 310







Posts: 15 310 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #16 on: Today at 06:03:52 AM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 05:20:40 AM

Parents used to drag us there every year for a weeks holiday as kids

Went back 40 years later , absolutely fuck all is different .

Wants bombing

Stairthes, absolutely fuck all there or to do , and although its an old costal town its scruffy as fuck ,Parents used to drag us there every year for a weeks holidayas kidsWent back 40 years later , absolutely fuck all is different .Wants bombing

I'd be very happy whiling away the hours in the wanking cave.



I'd be very happy whiling away the hours in the wanking cave. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

ccole

Offline



Posts: 4 114





Posts: 4 114 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:54:10 AM » Always liked Portugal, Lisbon area.







In the UK, lived a short while on the Devon South Coast. Could settle there. « Last Edit: Today at 08:12:43 AM by ccole » Logged

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 546





Posts: 546 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #18 on: Today at 07:13:58 AM » California

Cyprus

Lanzarote, in reality probably a bed sit in Hemmo the way things are going. Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Tintin

Offline



Posts: 399





Posts: 399 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:21:04 AM » 31 years in Melbourne.

No regrets, like.

Big improvement on St Bernard Rd, Stockton. Logged

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 754





Posts: 754 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #20 on: Today at 07:28:51 AM » Would have be somewhere were english was the first language



Id probably go for vancouver or somewhere in that region or somewhere in the states but itd have to be on the coast.



Moving to Australia is too much like moving to ingleby barwick, full of daft cunts who never shut about the place amd think theyve made it in life and the houses look the same n all.



Some good suggestions here though, bavaria would be good and theynprobably soeak better english than most middlesbrough people to he fair Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 9 598



Superstar





Posts: 9 598Superstar Re: If you emigrated « Reply #21 on: Today at 07:36:48 AM »

Perfect weather , unbelievable history and nice people once you get the abruptness Rome, at the drop of a hatPerfect weather , unbelievable history and nice people once you get the abruptness Logged

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 801



UTB





Posts: 9 801UTB Re: If you emigrated « Reply #22 on: Today at 08:57:05 AM »



For me at present, Lanzarote. Perfect weather most of the year, between 20-30 degree. Easy access between there and the UK if needed , same time line, all UK comforts food beer etc.



I'm booked to go there for a month in January, only place to be in the winter Good thread BobFor me at present, Lanzarote. Perfect weather most of the year, between 20-30 degree. Easy access between there and the UK if needed , same time line, all UK comforts food beer etc.I'm booked to go there for a month in January, only place to be in the winter Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 348







Posts: 9 348 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #23 on: Today at 09:22:53 AM » A bit too windy for me ... I really like volcanic landscape but it is not appreciated by Mrs W



Good place to obtain your skippers license which I plan on doing next summer Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 9 598



Superstar





Posts: 9 598Superstar Re: If you emigrated « Reply #24 on: Today at 10:41:44 AM » Yeah the wind on all 3 of them Islands is a reason I'd not go again.

Heat is great though.

Tenerife easily the best one Logged