|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
California coast - NorCal small town or San Diego.
Seattle - San Juan Islands - Vancouver - Victoria Island
Italy
South of France
York or Whitby or Staithes.
Iceland
THUNDER'S bedroom
New England coast
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
|
|
|
Minge
|
Stairthes, absolutely fuck all there or to do , and although its an old costal town its scruffy as fuck ,
Parents used to drag us there every year for a weeks holiday
as kids
Went back 40 years later , absolutely fuck all is different .
Wants bombing
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
Stairthes, absolutely fuck all there or to do , and although its an old costal town its scruffy as fuck ,
Parents used to drag us there every year for a weeks holiday
as kids
Went back 40 years later , absolutely fuck all is different .
Wants bombing
I'd be very happy whiling away the hours in the wanking cave.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
|
|
|
|
|