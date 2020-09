Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 15 079 If you emigrated « on: Yesterday at 05:01:01 PM » Where would you go. Not endless money, so no pipe(fitterís)dreams



I like Italy but it gets bloody hot, and I miss English grub. Heat gets really relentless



Maybe Scotland, if thatís not cheating. Logged

Steboro

Posts: 3 456 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:03:34 PM » As ive already emigrated I'll go with moving to Colorado. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 6 935 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:04:41 PM » Canada, Vancouver in particular. Was setting it up 20 odd years ago, but somebody else pulled the rug out from under me. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

PoliteDwarf

Posts: 9 555Not big and not clever Re: If you emigrated « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:22:00 PM » Italy



Or possibly South Africa if they brought back apartheid. Logged CoB scum

monkeyman

Posts: 11 134 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:24:47 PM » I DID 24 YRS AGO STILL MISS BLIGHTY NOW AND AGAIN Logged

Pile

Posts: 40 798 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:46:04 PM » Doubt I ever would but if I had to Iíd go for:



Tucson - Arizona.



Brittany area - NW France



Calgary/Edmonton - Canada



In that order.



If i cheated Iíd say Cardiff, I may still end up there anyway. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 317 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:08:21 AM »



Seattle - San Juan Islands - Vancouver - Victoria Island



Italy



South of France



York or Whitby or Staithes.



Iceland



THUNDER'S bedroom



New England coast



Minge

Posts: 9 598Superstar Re: If you emigrated « Reply #15 on: Today at 05:20:40 AM »

Parents used to drag us there every year for a weeks Ďholidayí as kids

Went back 40 years later , absolutely fuck all is different .

Wants bombing Stairthes, absolutely fuck all there or to do , and although itís an old costal town itís scruffy as fuck ,Parents used to drag us there every year for a weeks Ďholidayías kidsWent back 40 years later , absolutely fuck all is different .Wants bombing Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

I'd be very happy whiling away the hours in the wanking cave.



ccole

Posts: 4 113 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:54:10 AM » Always liked Portugal, Lisbon area.







In the UK, lived a short while on the Devon South Coast. Logged

Bob_Ender

Posts: 546 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #18 on: Today at 07:13:58 AM » California

Cyprus

Lanzarote, in reality probably a bed sit in Hemmo the way things are going. Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Tintin

Posts: 399 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:21:04 AM » 31 years in Melbourne.

No regrets, like.

Big improvement on St Bernard Rd, Stockton. Logged

Don pepe

Posts: 753 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #20 on: Today at 07:28:51 AM » Would have be somewhere were english was the first language



Id probably go for vancouver or somewhere in that region or somewhere in the states but itd have to be on the coast.



Moving to Australia is too much like moving to ingleby barwick, full of daft cunts who never shut about the place amd think theyve made it in life and the houses look the same n all.



Some good suggestions here though, bavaria would be good and theynprobably soeak better english than most middlesbrough people to he fair Logged