September 12, 2020, 07:49:07 AM
Author Topic: If you emigrated  (Read 274 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 079



« on: Yesterday at 05:01:01 PM »
Where would you go. Not endless money, so no pipe(fitters)dreams

I like Italy but it gets bloody hot, and I miss English grub. Heat gets really relentless

Maybe Scotland, if thats not cheating.
Steboro
Posts: 3 456


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:03:34 PM »
As ive already emigrated I'll go with moving to Colorado.  :nige:
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 935


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:04:41 PM »
Canada, Vancouver in particular. Was setting it up 20 odd years ago, but somebody else pulled the rug out from under me.
kippers
Posts: 2 259


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:05:41 PM »
Germany, bavaria in particular.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 762

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:09:12 PM »
AS FAR AWAY FROM YOU AS POSIBBLE  DOGS COCK 😂😂😂👍🌞🌞🌞🍻🍻🍻
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 555


Not big and not clever


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:22:00 PM »
Italy

Or possibly South Africa if they brought back apartheid.
CoB scum
monkeyman
Posts: 11 134


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:24:47 PM »
I DID 24 YRS AGO STILL MISS BLIGHTY NOW AND AGAIN  :like:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 357



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:29:00 PM »
Andalucia.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 998


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:34:28 PM »
The States.

Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Posts: 43 200


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:36:46 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 05:22:00 PM
Italy

Or possibly South Africa if they brought back apartheid.


 
Pile
Posts: 40 798



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:46:04 PM »
Doubt I ever would but if I had to Id go for:

Tucson - Arizona.

Brittany area - NW France

Calgary/Edmonton - Canada

In that order.

If i cheated Id say Cardiff, I may still end up there anyway.
tunstall
Posts: 3 754


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:47:32 PM »
South coast of Ireland
Snoozy
Posts: 298


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:22:58 PM »
Billog
dutch gash
Posts: 175


« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:02:40 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:24:47 PM
I DID 24 YRS AGO STILL MISS BLIGHTY NOW AND AGAIN  :like:
Ive lived in Holland  24 years but I dont miss England at all,probably only had a week there in 8-9 years
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 317



« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:08:21 AM »
California coast - NorCal small town or San Diego.

Seattle - San Juan Islands - Vancouver - Victoria Island

Italy

South of France

York or Whitby or Staithes.

Iceland

THUNDER'S bedroom

New England coast

 oleary
Minge
Posts: 9 598

Superstar


« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:20:40 AM »
Stairthes, absolutely fuck all there or to do , and although its an old costal town its scruffy as fuck ,
Parents used to drag us there every year for a weeks holiday  klins as kids
Went back 40 years later , absolutely fuck all is different .
Wants bombing
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 317



« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:03:52 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 05:20:40 AM
Stairthes, absolutely fuck all there or to do , and although its an old costal town its scruffy as fuck ,
Parents used to drag us there every year for a weeks holiday  klins as kids
Went back 40 years later , absolutely fuck all is different .
Wants bombing

I'd be very happy whiling away the hours in the wanking cave.

 oleary
ccole
Posts: 4 113


« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:54:10 AM »
Always liked Portugal, Lisbon area.



In the UK, lived a short while on the Devon South Coast.
Bob_Ender
Posts: 546


« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:13:58 AM »
California
Cyprus
Lanzarote, in reality probably a bed sit in Hemmo the way things are going.
Tintin
Posts: 399


« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:21:04 AM »
31 years in Melbourne.
No regrets, like.
Big improvement on St Bernard Rd, Stockton.
Don pepe
Posts: 753


« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:28:51 AM »
Would have be somewhere were english was the first language

Id probably go for vancouver or somewhere in that region or somewhere in the states but itd have to be on the coast.

Moving to Australia is too much like moving to ingleby barwick, full of daft cunts who never shut about the place amd think theyve made it in life and the houses look the same n all.

Some good suggestions here though, bavaria would be good and theynprobably soeak better english than most middlesbrough people to he fair
Minge
Posts: 9 598

Superstar


« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:36:48 AM »
Rome, at the drop of a hat  :like:
Perfect weather , unbelievable history and nice people once you get the abruptness
