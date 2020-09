Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 15 079 If you emigrated « on: Yesterday at 05:01:01 PM » Where would you go. Not endless money, so no pipe(fitterís)dreams



I like Italy but it gets bloody hot, and I miss English grub. Heat gets really relentless



Maybe Scotland, if thatís not cheating.

As ive already emigrated I'll go with moving to Colorado.

Canada, Vancouver in particular. Was setting it up 20 odd years ago, but somebody else pulled the rug out from under me.

Italy



Or possibly South Africa if they brought back apartheid.

I DID 24 YRS AGO STILL MISS BLIGHTY NOW AND AGAIN

Posts: 40 798 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:46:04 PM » Doubt I ever would but if I had to Iíd go for:



Tucson - Arizona.



Brittany area - NW France



Calgary/Edmonton - Canada



In that order.



If i cheated Iíd say Cardiff, I may still end up there anyway.

Re: If you emigrated « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:08:21 AM »



Seattle - San Juan Islands - Vancouver - Victoria Island



Italy



South of France



York or Whitby or Staithes.



Iceland



THUNDER'S bedroom



New England coast



Seattle - San Juan Islands - Vancouver - Victoria Island

Italy

South of France

York or Whitby or Staithes.

Iceland

THUNDER'S bedroom

New England coast

California coast - NorCal small town or San Diego.

Re: If you emigrated « Reply #15 on: Today at 05:20:40 AM »

Parents used to drag us there every year for a weeks Ďholidayí as kids

Went back 40 years later , absolutely fuck all is different .

Wants bombing Stairthes, absolutely fuck all there or to do , and although itís an old costal town itís scruffy as fuck ,Parents used to drag us there every year for a weeks Ďholidayías kidsWent back 40 years later , absolutely fuck all is different .Wants bombing Logged