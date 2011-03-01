Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: If you emigrated  (Read 200 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 079



« on: Yesterday at 05:01:01 PM »
Where would you go. Not endless money, so no pipe(fitters)dreams

I like Italy but it gets bloody hot, and I miss English grub. Heat gets really relentless

Maybe Scotland, if thats not cheating.
Steboro
Posts: 3 456


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:03:34 PM »
As ive already emigrated I'll go with moving to Colorado.  :nige:
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 935


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:04:41 PM »
Canada, Vancouver in particular. Was setting it up 20 odd years ago, but somebody else pulled the rug out from under me.
kippers
Posts: 2 259


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:05:41 PM »
Germany, bavaria in particular.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 758

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:09:12 PM »
AS FAR AWAY FROM YOU AS POSIBBLE  DOGS COCK 😂😂😂👍🌞🌞🌞🍻🍻🍻
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 555


Not big and not clever


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:22:00 PM »
Italy

Or possibly South Africa if they brought back apartheid.
CoB scum
monkeyman
Posts: 11 134


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:24:47 PM »
I DID 24 YRS AGO STILL MISS BLIGHTY NOW AND AGAIN  :like:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 357



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:29:00 PM »
Andalucia.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 998


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:34:28 PM »
The States.

Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Posts: 43 200


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:36:46 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 05:22:00 PM
Italy

Or possibly South Africa if they brought back apartheid.


 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Posts: 40 798



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:46:04 PM »
Doubt I ever would but if I had to Id go for:

Tucson - Arizona.

Brittany area - NW France

Calgary/Edmonton - Canada

In that order.

If i cheated Id say Cardiff, I may still end up there anyway.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
tunstall
Posts: 3 754


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:47:32 PM »
South coast of Ireland
Snoozy
Posts: 298


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:22:58 PM »
Billog
dutch gash
Posts: 175


« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:02:40 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:24:47 PM
I DID 24 YRS AGO STILL MISS BLIGHTY NOW AND AGAIN  :like:
Ive lived in Holland  24 years but I dont miss England at all,probably only had a week there in 8-9 years
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 316



« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:08:21 AM »
California coast - NorCal small town or San Diego.

Seattle - San Juan Islands - Vancouver - Victoria Island

Italy

South of France

York or Whitby or Staithes.

Iceland

THUNDER'S bedroom

New England coast

 oleary
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
