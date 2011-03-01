Welcome,
September 12, 2020, 04:47:19 AM
If you emigrated
Author
Topic: If you emigrated
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 079
If you emigrated
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:01:01 PM »
Where would you go. Not endless money, so no pipe(fitters)dreams
I like Italy but it gets bloody hot, and I miss English grub. Heat gets really relentless
Maybe Scotland, if thats not cheating.
Steboro
Posts: 3 456
Re: If you emigrated
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:03:34 PM »
As ive already emigrated I'll go with moving to Colorado.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 935
Re: If you emigrated
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:04:41 PM »
Canada, Vancouver in particular. Was setting it up 20 odd years ago, but somebody else pulled the rug out from under me.
kippers
Posts: 2 259
Re: If you emigrated
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:05:41 PM »
Germany, bavaria in particular.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 758
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: If you emigrated
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:09:12 PM »
AS FAR AWAY FROM YOU AS POSIBBLE DOGS COCK 😂😂😂👍🌞🌞🌞🍻🍻🍻
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 555
Not big and not clever
Re: If you emigrated
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:22:00 PM »
Italy
Or possibly South Africa if they brought back apartheid.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 134
Re: If you emigrated
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:24:47 PM »
I DID 24 YRS AGO STILL MISS BLIGHTY NOW AND AGAIN
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 357
Re: If you emigrated
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:29:00 PM »
Andalucia.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 998
Re: If you emigrated
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 06:34:28 PM »
The States.
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Posts: 43 200
Re: If you emigrated
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 06:36:46 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 05:22:00 PM
Italy
Or possibly South Africa if they brought back apartheid.
Pile
Posts: 40 798
Re: If you emigrated
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 06:46:04 PM »
Doubt I ever would but if I had to Id go for:
Tucson - Arizona.
Brittany area - NW France
Calgary/Edmonton - Canada
In that order.
If i cheated Id say Cardiff, I may still end up there anyway.
tunstall
Posts: 3 754
Re: If you emigrated
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 06:47:32 PM »
South coast of Ireland
Snoozy
Posts: 298
Re: If you emigrated
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 11:22:58 PM »
Billog
dutch gash
Posts: 175
Re: If you emigrated
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 04:02:40 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 05:24:47 PM
I DID 24 YRS AGO STILL MISS BLIGHTY NOW AND AGAIN
Ive lived in Holland 24 years but I dont miss England at all,probably only had a week there in 8-9 years
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 316
Re: If you emigrated
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:08:21 AM »
California coast - NorCal small town or San Diego.
Seattle - San Juan Islands - Vancouver - Victoria Island
Italy
South of France
York or Whitby or Staithes.
Iceland
THUNDER'S bedroom
New England coast
