Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 15 079 If you emigrated « on: Yesterday at 05:01:01 PM » Where would you go. Not endless money, so no pipe(fitters)dreams



I like Italy but it gets bloody hot, and I miss English grub. Heat gets really relentless



Maybe Scotland, if thats not cheating. Logged

Steboro

Posts: 3 456 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:03:34 PM » As ive already emigrated I'll go with moving to Colorado. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 6 935 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:04:41 PM » Canada, Vancouver in particular. Was setting it up 20 odd years ago, but somebody else pulled the rug out from under me. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 758CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:09:12 PM » AS FAR AWAY FROM YOU AS POSIBBLE DOGS COCK 😂😂😂👍🌞🌞🌞🍻🍻🍻 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....

PoliteDwarf

Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 555Not big and not clever Re: If you emigrated « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:22:00 PM » Italy



Or possibly South Africa if they brought back apartheid. Logged CoB scum

monkeyman

Posts: 11 134 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:24:47 PM » I DID 24 YRS AGO STILL MISS BLIGHTY NOW AND AGAIN Logged

Pile

Posts: 40 798 Re: If you emigrated « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:46:04 PM » Doubt I ever would but if I had to Id go for:



Tucson - Arizona.



Brittany area - NW France



Calgary/Edmonton - Canada



In that order.



If i cheated Id say Cardiff, I may still end up there anyway. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.