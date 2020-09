BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 2 019





phew that's betterPosts: 2 019 9/11 WHERE WERE YOU? « on: Today at 01:13:10 PM »



I WAS SUPPING ICE COLD BEER IN THE NEWBRASKA TUTE WITH EX BREAKFAST CLUBBER ASHLEY JUDD👍



WE WERE CHATTING AT THE BAR AND WATCHING THE BAWL GAME WHEN HONOURABLE BARTENDER TED CODDLE THE 3RD SWITCHED TO TNN AND I THOUGHT IT WAS A RE RUN OF ONE OF TED TURNERS CLASSIC MOVIES 👺👹👺👹



TURNED OUT IT WAS THE TOWERS FROM NYC AND THIS SHIT WAS GOING DOWN NOW 👎👎👎



I SMOKED A BLUNT AND WATCH IN A STONED HAZE AS JUDD TURNED TO ME AND SAID "I WAS BANGING MOLLY RINGWALD ON SET"



BEER ME BOYZZZ 🍻🍺🍻🍺🌈 WHERE WERE YOU WHEN THEM BIG OL TOWERS WENT DOWN?I WAS SUPPING ICE COLD BEER IN THE NEWBRASKA TUTE WITH EX BREAKFAST CLUBBER ASHLEY JUDD👍WE WERE CHATTING AT THE BAR AND WATCHING THE BAWL GAME WHEN HONOURABLE BARTENDER TED CODDLE THE 3RD SWITCHED TO TNN AND I THOUGHT IT WAS A RE RUN OF ONE OF TED TURNERS CLASSIC MOVIES 👺👹👺👹TURNED OUT IT WAS THE TOWERS FROM NYC AND THIS SHIT WAS GOING DOWN NOW 👎👎👎I SMOKED A BLUNT AND WATCH IN A STONED HAZE AS JUDD TURNED TO ME AND SAID "I WAS BANGING MOLLY RINGWALD ON SET"BEER ME BOYZZZ 🍻🍺🍻🍺🌈 Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 851





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 851Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: 9/11 WHERE WERE YOU? « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:16:02 PM » Just come off a shift and watched it all unfold on the telly.







RIP to everyone. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

clag01

Offline



Posts: 209





Posts: 209 Re: 9/11 WHERE WERE YOU? « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:24:36 PM » I was in Dr Browns. The fella from The Good Food Joint came in and said put the telly on. Logged

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 752





Posts: 752 Re: 9/11 WHERE WERE YOU? « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:41:44 PM » Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 01:13:10 PM



I WAS SUPPING ICE COLD BEER IN THE NEWBRASKA TUTE WITH EX BREAKFAST CLUBBER ASHLEY JUDD👍



WE WERE CHATTING AT THE BAR AND WATCHING THE BAWL GAME WHEN HONOURABLE BARTENDER TED CODDLE THE 3RD SWITCHED TO TNN AND I THOUGHT IT WAS A RE RUN OF ONE OF TED TURNERS CLASSIC MOVIES 👺👹👺👹



TURNED OUT IT WAS THE TOWERS FROM NYC AND THIS SHIT WAS GOING DOWN NOW 👎👎👎



I SMOKED A BLUNT AND WATCH IN A STONED HAZE AS JUDD TURNED TO ME AND SAID "I WAS BANGING MOLLY RINGWALD ON SET"



BEER ME BOYZZZ 🍻🍺🍻🍺🌈

WHERE WERE YOU WHEN THEM BIG OL TOWERS WENT DOWN?I WAS SUPPING ICE COLD BEER IN THE NEWBRASKA TUTE WITH EX BREAKFAST CLUBBER ASHLEY JUDD👍WE WERE CHATTING AT THE BAR AND WATCHING THE BAWL GAME WHEN HONOURABLE BARTENDER TED CODDLE THE 3RD SWITCHED TO TNN AND I THOUGHT IT WAS A RE RUN OF ONE OF TED TURNERS CLASSIC MOVIES 👺👹👺👹TURNED OUT IT WAS THE TOWERS FROM NYC AND THIS SHIT WAS GOING DOWN NOW 👎👎👎I SMOKED A BLUNT AND WATCH IN A STONED HAZE AS JUDD TURNED TO ME AND SAID "I WAS BANGING MOLLY RINGWALD ON SET"BEER ME BOYZZZ 🍻🍺🍻🍺🌈

Could you be fucking arsed Could you be fucking arsed Logged

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 794



UTB





Posts: 9 794UTB Re: 9/11 WHERE WERE YOU? « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:54:45 PM » I was offshore in Nigeria on the Ubit Platform during the day and knew nothing about it until i got back in late afternoon. Some Yank said to me in the Heli-Port that they had attacked New York and one of the Towers was down. I went to the compound bar and watched it unfold in utter disbelief. Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 877





Posts: 5 877 Re: 9/11 WHERE WERE YOU? « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:17:30 PM » In Manchaster. Yank woman who worked in the office came in and said a plane had hit the WTC.



No internet in the office in those days, so didn't see the pics till i get back to the digs that night. « Last Edit: Today at 03:12:44 PM by Bernie » Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 744





Posts: 3 744 Re: 9/11 WHERE WERE YOU? « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:29:14 PM » At home



I was meant to be flying to the states two days later to join a boat in the Gulf of Mexico, that was delayed a week or so. Eventually flew over there on a plane with about six people on it. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 693





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 693Pull your socks up Tel. Re: 9/11 WHERE WERE YOU? « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:35:51 PM » At work in my office in the process of booking a trip to NY for Christmas that year.



We didn't go. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 969





Posts: 969 Re: 9/11 WHERE WERE YOU? « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:37:56 PM » Working in brighton . Told some lefty refugees are welcome bird who was working in the office there will be a war against the muslims for years to come . She argued why we always blame them without any evidence. Thick cow. You dont fuck around with the yanks....they might of lost a few wars in the past, but they sure know how to fuck up a country who is at war with them Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 294







Posts: 15 294 Re: 9/11 WHERE WERE YOU? « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:38:34 PM »



Watched it all unfold on TV.



The medication I was on helped make it even more surreal.



At home recovering from surgery on a burst appendix.Watched it all unfold on TV.The medication I was on helped make it even more surreal. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 6 933





Posts: 6 933 Re: 9/11 WHERE WERE YOU? « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:10:36 PM » Crew room of a West End theatre, with a load of people dressed as trains. Logged