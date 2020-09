BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



I WAS SUPPING ICE COLD BEER IN THE NEWBRASKA TUTE WITH EX BREAKFAST CLUBBER ASHLEY JUDD👍



WE WERE CHATTING AT THE BAR AND WATCHING THE BAWL GAME WHEN HONOURABLE BARTENDER TED CODDLE THE 3RD SWITCHED TO TNN AND I THOUGHT IT WAS A RE RUN OF ONE OF TED TURNERS CLASSIC MOVIES 👺👹👺👹



TURNED OUT IT WAS THE TOWERS FROM NYC AND THIS SHIT WAS GOING DOWN NOW 👎👎👎



I SMOKED A BLUNT AND WATCH IN A STONED HAZE AS JUDD TURNED TO ME AND SAID "I WAS BANGING MOLLY RINGWALD ON SET"



