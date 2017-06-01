Welcome,
September 11, 2020, 12:07:03 PM
Cardiff Winger sacked!
Author
Topic: Cardiff Winger sacked!
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 462
Pack o cunts
Cardiff Winger sacked!
«
on:
Today
at 11:04:51 AM »
Wonder what this bad boy has been up to?
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/12627127/mendez-laing-cardiff-contract-terminated/?utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=sunfootballfacebook090920&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1599671719
Do we still need a winger?
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 758
Re: Cardiff Winger sacked!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:10:20 AM »
One of the better Players at this level. As long as he hasn't been up to something that makes him untouchable, bring him in.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 836
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Cardiff Winger sacked!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:14:06 AM »
Lots of rumours on their various boards that this one has a jail sentence awaiting.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 758
Re: Cardiff Winger sacked!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:18:04 AM »
I've just had a look & there's varying hearsay from being caught with bags of sniff to fucking the Manager's wife.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 836
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Cardiff Winger sacked!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:19:52 AM »
Good crack aren't they............
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 716
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Cardiff Winger sacked!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:41:40 AM »
HEARD IT WAS SOMETHING TO DO WITH A BAD CAR CRASH AND SOMEONE GETTING HURT AND HE FUCKED OFF 👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 836
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Cardiff Winger sacked!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:44:58 AM »
Ye that's another one mentioned on their boards.
Whatever it is, it must be fairly serious to bin a multi-million pound player.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 758
Re: Cardiff Winger sacked!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:47:14 AM »
Not long left on his contract. Hopefully that's played a part in it.
One local rag is reporting a car crash with two seriously injured. Drink & other things involved.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 836
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Cardiff Winger sacked!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:50:01 AM »
Didn't realise the press had anything.
Nothing had been reported last time I looked a couple of days back.
You got a link Jake?
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 758
Re: Cardiff Winger sacked!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:00:25 PM »
Can't find one. Just what a Welsh boxing guy who usually knows his stuff has told me.
