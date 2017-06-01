Ural Quntz



Pack o cunts





Posts: 7 462Pack o cunts Cardiff Winger sacked! « on: Today at 11:04:51 AM »



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/12627127/mendez-laing-cardiff-contract-terminated/?utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=sunfootballfacebook090920&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1599671719





Do we still need a winger?



Wonder what this bad boy has been up to?Do we still need a winger?

Jake Andrews

Posts: 10 758 Re: Cardiff Winger sacked! « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:10:20 AM » One of the better Players at this level. As long as he hasn't been up to something that makes him untouchable, bring him in.

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 836Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Cardiff Winger sacked! « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:14:06 AM » Lots of rumours on their various boards that this one has a jail sentence awaiting.

Jake Andrews

Posts: 10 758 Re: Cardiff Winger sacked! « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:18:04 AM » I've just had a look & there's varying hearsay from being caught with bags of sniff to fucking the Manager's wife.

LEON TROTSKY

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 716CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Cardiff Winger sacked! « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:41:40 AM » HEARD IT WAS SOMETHING TO DO WITH A BAD CAR CRASH AND SOMEONE GETTING HURT AND HE FUCKED OFF 👎

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 836Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Cardiff Winger sacked! « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:44:58 AM » Ye that's another one mentioned on their boards.



Whatever it is, it must be fairly serious to bin a multi-million pound player. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

Jake Andrews

Posts: 10 758 Re: Cardiff Winger sacked! « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:47:14 AM »





One local rag is reporting a car crash with two seriously injured. Drink & other things involved.





Not long left on his contract. Hopefully that's played a part in it.One local rag is reporting a car crash with two seriously injured. Drink & other things involved.