CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 293







Posts: 15 293

Re: Ayala fucking off to Saudi. « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:03:08 PM » Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 10:16:09 AM Hopefully he gets beheaded. Harsh but fair.



I agree.



It's about time THUNDER'S disregard for the thread title rules was dealt with. I agree.It's about time THUNDER'S disregard for the thread title rules was dealt with.