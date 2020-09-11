Welcome,
September 11, 2020, 09:06:37 AM
Lord James Wharton Of Yarm !!!
Topic: Lord James Wharton Of Yarm !!!
Bernie
Lord James Wharton Of Yarm !!!
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/former-stockton-tory-mp-james-18914822?fbclid=IwAR16trnt_AAJV0DmnpRUWwf7WU02hLoz0v2JBlNtS1Lq8TmNptCUcD3Cw0s
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
Re: Lord James Wharton Of Yarm !!!
House of Lords wants scrapping, total waste of taxpayer money.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
