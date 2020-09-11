Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Why black ?
Minge
« on: Today at 06:28:53 AM »
I think if I happened to be a coloured person, Id not like to be referred to as being black

Id not be black, Id be brown

So why are brown people always referred as black ?
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:16:06 AM »
If I was black/brown/ Afro Caribbean and was in the film industry, I would always wonder if any recieved accolade for my work was based on my skin colour or my talent.....
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:27:12 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:16:06 AM
If I was black/brown/ Afro Caribbean and was in the film industry, I would always wonder if any recieved accolade for my work was based on my skin colour or my talent.....

Or lack of accolades and leading roles of course. More likely you would be wondering that.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:33:57 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:27:12 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:16:06 AM
If I was black/brown/ Afro Caribbean and was in the film industry, I would always wonder if any recieved accolade for my work was based on my skin colour or my talent.....

Or lack of accolades and leading roles of course. More likely you would be wondering that.

But possibly feel encouraged by this as we all know what it means
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-54082567
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:14:29 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:27:12 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:16:06 AM
If I was black/brown/ Afro Caribbean and was in the film industry, I would always wonder if any recieved accolade for my work was based on my skin colour or my talent.....

Or lack of accolades and leading roles of course. More likely you would be wondering that.

Apart from in TV adverts and BBC programmes

Mixed race couples and blacks in every fucking one!

 
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:20:07 AM »
Why are "white" people called white?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:36:06 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:27:12 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:16:06 AM
If I was black/brown/ Afro Caribbean and was in the film industry, I would always wonder if any recieved accolade for my work was based on my skin colour or my talent.....

Or lack of accolades and leading roles of course. More likely you would be wondering that.

Probably not bothered at all by your over representation on TV, in sports and entertainment. Like the dumb feminists who complain about company boards being all men but they don't give a fuck about sewerage workers, brick layers, fishermen etc.

When your part of the left everything is the fault of straight, white men.
Don pepe
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:49:19 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:27:12 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:16:06 AM
If I was black/brown/ Afro Caribbean and was in the film industry, I would always wonder if any recieved accolade for my work was based on my skin colour or my talent.....

Or lack of accolades and leading roles of course. More likely you would be wondering that.

They could always create their own opportunities in their own industries instead of culturally appropriating the one created by white people and trying to shoehorn themselves in?

How many white rappers or whatever theyre called these days win the top awards in that industry?

Why dont they just get on do their jobs - they always want the cream, you dont hear them moaning about the lack of black binmen but thousands of white fellas get up and get on with that job and others like it every day. But somehow its beneath them and they all want to be ceo of something. Fucking idiots
Don pepe
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:53:34 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:36:06 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:27:12 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:16:06 AM
If I was black/brown/ Afro Caribbean and was in the film industry, I would always wonder if any recieved accolade for my work was based on my skin colour or my talent.....

Or lack of accolades and leading roles of course. More likely you would be wondering that.

Probably not bothered at all by your over representation on TV, in sports and entertainment. Like the dumb feminists who complain about company boards being all men but they don't give a fuck about sewerage workers, brick layers, fishermen etc.

When your part of the left everything is the fault of straight, white men.

Didnt see this before i posted - great minds and all that  jc
