Author Topic: WELCOME SAM MORSY...  (Read 319 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 722

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Yesterday at 09:08:34 PM »
GREAT SIGNING FROM WIGAN  👍😎👍
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
phew that's better
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 019


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:10:19 PM »
A CRACKING CALL FROM RIFES

BEER ME LIDS
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CapsDave
Online Online

Posts: 5 260


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:13:06 PM »
ITK Rifle again  jc
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 124


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:13:43 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:08:34 PM
GREAT SIGNING FROM WIGAN  👍😎👍
YEP SEEN IT ON BORO NEWS  :mido:
GOOD SIGNING THIS  :like:
MAYBE WARNOCK HAS BLASTED GIBBO ABOUT THE LACK OF SIGNING THEY SEEM TO BE COMING NOW  :pope2:
FUCK OFF BAUSOR YER CUNT  :wanker:
sockets
M A G A
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 471


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:14:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:08:34 PM
GREAT SIGNING FROM WIGAN  👍😎👍







Scoop Lids  :like: :like:
monkeyman
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 124


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:38:28 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:14:27 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:08:34 PM
GREAT SIGNING FROM WIGAN  👍😎👍







Scoop Lids  :like: :like:
  :nige:
sockets
M A G A
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 471


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:39:17 PM »
Always ITK Lidsy  :like: :like:
RiversideRifle
Offline Offline

Posts: 733


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:51:29 PM »
Cheers lads but I couldn't do it without my contacts  :ponce:
monkeyman
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 124


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:52:16 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:39:17 PM
Always ITK Lidsy  :like: :like:
  :pope2:
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Offline Offline

Posts: 176


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:35:54 PM »
That rifle lad knows his onions said this last week 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 76 722

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:21:55 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:52:16 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:39:17 PM
Always ITK Lidsy  :like: :like:
  :pope2:


LIDS BANG ON THE MONEY AGAIN. 👍💷💷💷👍😎
CLEM FANDANGO
Online Online

Posts: 15 294



« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:29:00 PM »
Well done Rifle - ITK as usual.

 jc

A good signing this one.

 :like:
kippers
Online Online

Posts: 2 252


« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:30:30 PM »
Good shoot rifle

Did you take the photo Lids?
El Capitan
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 185


« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:31:30 PM »
Another good shout, Rifle lad  :beer: :beer:
