Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 11, 2020, 04:38:07 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WELCOME SAM MORSY...
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: WELCOME SAM MORSY... (Read 319 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 722
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
WELCOME SAM MORSY...
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:08:34 PM »
GREAT SIGNING FROM WIGAN 👍😎👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
phew that's better
Offline
Posts: 2 019
Re: WELCOME SAM MORSY...
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:10:19 PM »
A CRACKING CALL FROM RIFES
BEER ME LIDS
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 260
Re: WELCOME SAM MORSY...
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:06 PM »
ITK Rifle again
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 124
Re: WELCOME SAM MORSY...
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:13:43 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 09:08:34 PM
GREAT SIGNING FROM WIGAN 👍😎👍
YEP SEEN IT ON BORO NEWS
GOOD SIGNING THIS
MAYBE WARNOCK HAS BLASTED GIBBO ABOUT THE LACK OF SIGNING THEY SEEM TO BE COMING NOW
FUCK OFF BAUSOR YER CUNT
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 471
TRUMP 2020
Re: WELCOME SAM MORSY...
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 09:08:34 PM
GREAT SIGNING FROM WIGAN 👍😎👍
Scoop Lids
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 124
Re: WELCOME SAM MORSY...
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:28 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 09:14:27 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 09:08:34 PM
GREAT SIGNING FROM WIGAN 👍😎👍
Scoop Lids
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 471
TRUMP 2020
Re: WELCOME SAM MORSY...
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:39:17 PM »
Always ITK Lidsy
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 733
Re: WELCOME SAM MORSY...
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:51:29 PM »
Cheers lads but I couldn't do it without my contacts
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 124
Re: WELCOME SAM MORSY...
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:52:16 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 09:39:17 PM
Always ITK Lidsy
Logged
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Offline
Posts: 176
Re: WELCOME SAM MORSY...
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:35:54 PM »
That rifle lad knows his onions said this last week 👍
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 722
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: WELCOME SAM MORSY...
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:21:55 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 09:52:16 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 09:39:17 PM
Always ITK Lidsy
LIDS BANG ON THE MONEY AGAIN. 👍💷💷💷👍😎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 294
Re: WELCOME SAM MORSY...
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:29:00 PM »
Well done Rifle - ITK as usual.
A good signing this one.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 252
Re: WELCOME SAM MORSY...
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 04:30:30 PM »
Good shoot rifle
Did you take the photo Lids?
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 185
Re: WELCOME SAM MORSY...
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 04:31:30 PM »
Another good shout, Rifle lad
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...