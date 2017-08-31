Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 777







Posts: 40 777 Re: The EU issuing ultimatums « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:42:57 PM » Now is the time to stand firm. Bravado has fucked off, anger will soon leave town and be replaced by panic or regret. We need to scare the lesser Eu nations who need our cooperation the most, maybe hint at poles being sent back, get them squabbling amongst themselves. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 259





Posts: 5 259 Re: The EU issuing ultimatums « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:47:54 PM » Oven ready Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 282







Posts: 15 282 Re: The EU issuing ultimatums « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:12:07 PM »



Lefty twats.





















I see the Democrats are making noises about supporting the EU in this.Lefty twats. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 471





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 471TRUMP 2020 Re: The EU issuing ultimatums « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:13:44 PM » Should have had Nick Griffin in charge 20 years ago we would be well out of it and flying now Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 15 075







Posts: 15 075 Re: The EU issuing ultimatums « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:15:30 PM »



Mullered, well be. Brexiters, or rather supporters of this law-breaking, must want this country in a fucking wheelie bin.







Cry God for Harry, England, and Saint George!



Hahaha.Mullered, well be. Brexiters, or rather supporters of this law-breaking, must want this country in a fucking wheelie bin.Cry God for Harry, England, and Saint George! Logged