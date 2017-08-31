Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
The EU issuing ultimatums
Bobupanddown
Yesterday at 08:40:24 PM
 

Fucking do one you corrupt cunts.  :wanker:
Bill Buxton
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:47:49 PM
Absolutely.
Pile
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:42:57 PM
Now is the time to stand firm. Bravado has fucked off, anger will soon leave town and be replaced by panic or regret. We need to scare the lesser Eu nations who need our cooperation the most, maybe hint at poles being sent back, get them squabbling amongst themselves.
CapsDave
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:47:54 PM
Oven ready
Bobupanddown
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:48:52 PM
We don't need to do anything Pile. WTO is fine.

If the EU want a free trade deal then we can have one, if they want to play silly beggers then fuck them.

The world is a big place and the EU is a relatively small part of it.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:12:07 PM
I see the Democrats are making noises about supporting the EU in this.

Lefty twats.

 :wanker:








 
sockets
M A G A
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:13:44 PM
Should have had Nick Griffin in charge 20 years ago we would be well out of it and flying now
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:15:30 PM
Hahaha.  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:

Mullered, well be. Brexiters, or rather supporters of this law-breaking, must want this country in a fucking wheelie bin.

 :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh:

Cry God for Harry, England, and Saint George!
Oldfield
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:37:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:15:30 PM
Hahaha.  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:

Mullered, well be. Brexiters, or rather supporters of this law-breaking, must want this country in a fucking wheelie bin.

 :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh:

Cry God for Harry, England, and Saint George!



Convict 99, the fraudulent Ex accountant of Marton rambling on about law breaking again lads.....

Shouldn't you be back doing your community service while your wife try's to bang consultants?

  sshhh
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:50:32 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:15:30 PM
Hahaha.  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:

Mullered, well be. Brexiters, or rather supporters of this law-breaking, must want this country in a fucking wheelie bin.

 :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :d
uh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh:

Cry God for Harry, England, and Saint George!



Zip it yer bed wetting lefty prick
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:35:21 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 10:37:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:15:30 PM
Hahaha.  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:

Mullered, well be. Brexiters, or rather supporters of this law-breaking, must want this country in a fucking wheelie bin.

 :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh:

Cry God for Harry, England, and Saint George!



Convict 99, the fraudulent Ex accountant of Marton rambling on about law breaking again lads.....

Shouldn't you be back doing your community service while your wife try's to bang consultants?

  sshhh

Ive missed you, baby
Bobupanddown
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:04:04 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:15:30 PM
Hahaha.  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:

Mullered, well be. Brexiters, or rather supporters of this law-breaking, must want this country in a fucking wheelie bin.

 :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh:

Cry God for Harry, England, and Saint George!



 cry cry cry

You lost. Loser. Get over it.
