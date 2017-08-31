Welcome,
September 10, 2020, 11:58:00 PM
The EU issuing ultimatums
Author
Topic: The EU issuing ultimatums
Bobupanddown
The EU issuing ultimatums
«
on:
Today
at 08:40:24 PM »
Fucking do one you corrupt cunts.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bill Buxton
Re: The EU issuing ultimatums
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:47:49 PM »
Absolutely.
Pile
Re: The EU issuing ultimatums
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:42:57 PM »
Now is the time to stand firm. Bravado has fucked off, anger will soon leave town and be replaced by panic or regret. We need to scare the lesser Eu nations who need our cooperation the most, maybe hint at poles being sent back, get them squabbling amongst themselves.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CapsDave
Re: The EU issuing ultimatums
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:47:54 PM »
Oven ready
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Re: The EU issuing ultimatums
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:48:52 PM »
We don't need to do anything Pile. WTO is fine.
If the EU want a free trade deal then we can have one, if they want to play silly beggers then fuck them.
The world is a big place and the EU is a relatively small part of it.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: The EU issuing ultimatums
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:12:07 PM »
I see the Democrats are making noises about supporting the EU in this.
Lefty twats.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020
Re: The EU issuing ultimatums
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:13:44 PM »
Should have had Nick Griffin in charge 20 years ago we would be well out of it and flying now
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: The EU issuing ultimatums
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:15:30 PM »
Hahaha.
Mullered, well be. Brexiters, or rather supporters of this law-breaking, must want this country in a fucking wheelie bin.
Cry God for Harry, England, and Saint George!
Oldfield
Re: The EU issuing ultimatums
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:37:42 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 10:15:30 PM
Hahaha.
Mullered, well be. Brexiters, or rather supporters of this law-breaking, must want this country in a fucking wheelie bin.
Cry God for Harry, England, and Saint George!
Convict 99, the fraudulent Ex accountant of Marton rambling on about law breaking again lads.....
Shouldn't you be back doing your community service while your wife try's to bang consultants?
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Re: The EU issuing ultimatums
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:50:32 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 10:15:30 PM
Hahaha.
Mullered, well be. Brexiters, or rather supporters of this law-breaking, must want this country in a fucking wheelie bin.
:d
uh:
Cry God for Harry, England, and Saint George!
Zip it yer bed wetting lefty prick
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: The EU issuing ultimatums
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:35:21 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 10:37:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 10:15:30 PM
Hahaha.
Mullered, well be. Brexiters, or rather supporters of this law-breaking, must want this country in a fucking wheelie bin.
Cry God for Harry, England, and Saint George!
Convict 99, the fraudulent Ex accountant of Marton rambling on about law breaking again lads.....
Shouldn't you be back doing your community service while your wife try's to bang consultants?
Ive missed you, baby
