Re: Any lefties prepared to support Meghan and Harry « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:24:32 PM »



Cant stomach lefty cunts If you keep your snatch out of stuff trying to cause trouble you wont get no chew but your a cunt who starts shite like u have here then back tracks n tries to twist stuff . like the other odd ball on here u wanna stop bothering me ok

Re: Any lefties prepared to support Meghan and Harry « Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:28:40 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 10:04:12 PM Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:49:32 PM you wrote above trying to get me banned you cunt





Pretty sure Goldby has left the board

I am a lover not a fighter pal.......less acid reflux that way

Posts: 12 215Once in every lifetime Re: Any lefties prepared to support Meghan and Harry « Reply #54 on: Today at 12:46:56 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:20:14 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:46:13 PM

I remember posting on here that Id watched a snuff/suicide video(dont remember what it actually was) and Matty had his input asking why the fuck Id want to watch something like that which was so disgusting. Ill ask the same question now, why the fuck would you sit and watch young children gyrating seductively on camera.



I remember posting on here that Id watched a snuff/suicide video(dont remember what it actually was) and Matty had his input asking why the fuck Id want to watch something like that which was so disgusting. Ill ask the same question now, why the fuck would you sit and watch young children gyrating seductively on camera.

Its fucking sick if you ask me

Re: Any lefties prepared to support Meghan and Harry « Reply #57 on: Today at 06:14:57 AM »





On a side note, couple out the back of me have a young daughter , horrible pig looking thing , spoilt brat cries a lot . If the little cunt was on fire Id throw some potatoes under , love jacket tattles

Ive often thought of getting an air rifle with silencer .

Are Harry and Megan in it like ?On a side note, couple out the back of me have a young daughter , horrible pig looking thing , spoilt brat cries a lot . If the little cunt was on fire Id throw some potatoes under , love jacket tattles

Ive often thought of getting an air rifle with silencer .

Re: Any lefties prepared to support Meghan and Harry « Reply #59 on: Today at 07:35:57 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:05:40 AM Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:14:57 AM Are Harry and Megan in it like ?







Don't know the film at all but the same could be said for Ricky Gervais, adam sandler, the cast of ozark and a 1000 other actors and people who feature on Netflix. Reading on wikipedia it says the controversy of the movie js driven by Qanon based on a few out of context clips. I doubt very much its what its portrayed to be on here, otherwise it wouldn't be shown so widely or be so well recieved by critics. Never pay much attention to the Mary Whitehouse brigade who slam movies and books without actually watching them.



Don't know the film at all but the same could be said for Ricky Gervais, adam sandler, the cast of ozark and a 1000 other actors and people who feature on Netflix. Reading on wikipedia it says the controversy of the movie js driven by Qanon based on a few out of context clips. I doubt very much its what its portrayed to be on here, otherwise it wouldn't be shown so widely or be so well recieved by critics. Never pay much attention to the Mary Whitehouse brigade who slam movies and books without actually watching them.

Re: Any lefties prepared to support Meghan and Harry « Reply #60 on: Today at 07:40:15 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:35:57 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:05:40 AM Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:14:57 AM Are Harry and Megan in it like ?







Don't know the film at all but the same could be said for Ricky Gervais, adam sandler, the cast of ozark and a 1000 other actors and people who feature on Netflix. Reading on wikipedia it says the controversy of the movie js driven by Qanon based on a few out of context clips. I doubt very much its what its portrayed to be on here, otherwise it wouldn't be shown so widely or be so well recieved by critics. Never pay much attention to the Mary Whitehouse brigade who slam movies and books without actually watching them.



Don't know the film at all but the same could be said for Ricky Gervais, adam sandler, the cast of ozark and a 1000 other actors and people who feature on Netflix. Reading on wikipedia it says the controversy of the movie js driven by Qanon based on a few out of context clips. I doubt very much its what its portrayed to be on here, otherwise it wouldn't be shown so widely or be so well recieved by critics. Never pay much attention to the Mary Whitehouse brigade who slam movies and books without actually watching them.

So you are arguing on a thread that involves obscene child abuse without even taking glimpse - I would consider myself broadminded but draw the line at kids. Ricky G etc are not virtue signalling all day.

Definitely something not right with certain corners of the liberal left, especially in the entertainment industry. It's almost like they are trying to sneak their depravity through the back door. Then you have a small section trying to normalise it. Then you get people defending them with "it's only this, it's only that". Yet, when it's all added up....



Oh, and Doom, this 'whataboutery' bollocks. How come it's only you lot that can use it to shut people down?

If you watch the Surviving R-Kelly and Epstein documentaries on Netflix, they feel you leaving very uncomfortable.



Its basically hours and hours of people describing child sex abuse, something doesnt feel quite right about it.

Re: Any lefties prepared to support Meghan and Harry « Reply #64 on: Today at 08:58:02 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:35:57 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:05:40 AM Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:14:57 AM Are Harry and Megan in it like ?







Don't know the film at all but the same could be said for Ricky Gervais, adam sandler, the cast of ozark and a 1000 other actors and people who feature on Netflix. Reading on wikipedia it says the controversy of the movie js driven by Qanon based on a few out of context clips. I doubt very much its what its portrayed to be on here, otherwise it wouldn't be shown so widely or be so well recieved by critics. Never pay much attention to the Mary Whitehouse brigade who slam movies and books without actually watching them.





Don't know the film at all but the same could be said for Ricky Gervais, adam sandler, the cast of ozark and a 1000 other actors and people who feature on Netflix. Reading on wikipedia it says the controversy of the movie js driven by Qanon based on a few out of context clips. I doubt very much its what its portrayed to be on here, otherwise it wouldn't be shown so widely or be so well recieved by critics. Never pay much attention to the Mary Whitehouse brigade who slam movies and books without actually watching them.

Did you deliberately ignore the post of Netflix official warnings "this is lawfully defined as pedophilia" ?



Or the description of what happenes? Sexual and exotic dance scenes and 11 year old girl?

Mimicking heterosexual and lesbian sex acts?



THEY'RE 11 YEAR OLD FFS.



GIVE YOUR FUCKING HEAD A SHAKE.

Did you deliberately ignore the post of Netflix official warnings "this is lawfully defined as pedophilia" ?

Or the description of what happenes? Sexual and exotic dance scenes and 11 year old girl?

Mimicking heterosexual and lesbian sex acts?

THEY'RE 11 YEAR OLD FFS.

GIVE YOUR FUCKING HEAD A SHAKE.





Re: Any lefties prepared to support Meghan and Harry « Reply #66 on: Today at 02:16:52 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:35:57 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:05:40 AM Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:14:57 AM Are Harry and Megan in it like ?







Don't know the film at all but the same could be said for Ricky Gervais, adam sandler, the cast of ozark and a 1000 other actors and people who feature on Netflix. Reading on wikipedia it says the controversy of the movie js driven by Qanon based on a few out of context clips. I doubt very much its what its portrayed to be on here, otherwise it wouldn't be shown so widely or be so well recieved by critics. Never pay much attention to the Mary Whitehouse brigade who slam movies and books without actually watching them.





Don't know the film at all but the same could be said for Ricky Gervais, adam sandler, the cast of ozark and a 1000 other actors and people who feature on Netflix.based on a few out of context clips. I doubt very much its what its portrayed to be on here, otherwise it wouldn't be shown so widely or be so well recieved by critics. Never pay much attention to the Mary Whitehouse brigade who slam movies and books without actually watching them.

Except it doesn't say it's driven by QAnon at all, you snake.

Re: Any lefties prepared to support Meghan and Harry « Reply #69 on: Today at 06:21:26 PM »







WARNING : Pre-pubescent child sings along to a song in front of camera, wearing nothing more than a towel wrapped around his waist. The child then proceeds to slather himself in a grown mans aftershave; something he clearly finds painful and upsetting.

Well, thats the last time I watch Home Alone

Agreed.



Lenin is the only person who has done it on here as far as Im aware, but everyone already knew he had serious issues.



Re: Any lefties prepared to support Meghan and Harry « Reply #85 on: Today at 10:02:16 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:52:32 PM We get it Matty et al, you enjoy watching child abuse.

End of thread



End of thread



He can't see that he's just dug himself into a hole and to keep digging just makes it look like he's admitting to being a nonce.



I don't think he is, I just think he's an idiot that tried to play devils advocate and now isn't adult enough to own up to being a daft cunt.



Or maybe I'm wrong and he is a wrong un cunt who enjoys seeing partially naked pre pubescent children and them simulating sex acts for his enjoyment.



He can't see that he's just dug himself into a hole and to keep digging just makes it look like he's admitting to being a nonce.

I don't think he is, I just think he's an idiot that tried to play devils advocate and now isn't adult enough to own up to being a daft cunt.

Or maybe I'm wrong and he is a wrong un cunt who enjoys seeing partially naked pre pubescent children and them simulating sex acts for his enjoyment.





Re: Any lefties prepared to support Meghan and Harry « Reply #86 on: Today at 10:08:14 PM »



Pretty strong statements being dished out there, Bob and Willie

Based on a Netflix film youve never seen? Why dont you watch it and form a first hand opinion?

Re: Any lefties prepared to support Meghan and Harry « Reply #91 on: Today at 10:21:05 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:08:14 PM



Based on a Netflix film youve never seen? Why dont you watch it and form a first hand opinion?

Pretty strong statements being dished out there, Bob and Willie

Based on a Netflix film youve never seen? Why dont you watch it and form a first hand opinion?

I, like many others who are repulsed, have seen enough. Watching 11 year olds acting like adult strippers does not do it for most people, especially women. It is obvious you dont manage women or dont have kids