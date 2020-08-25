|
LeeTublin
|
you wrote above trying to get me banned you cunt
all the while ur buddy is winging his way back to watch kids twerk
tell me where I tried to get you banned - I merely said I thought that paedo accusations were a banning offence on here, which if I remember rightly, they are. If I wanted to get you banned wouldn't I weasel a little message to Mr G...not my style my learned friend
As it is, it's abhorrent behaviour to accuse someone, whom I assume you do not know, of being a paedo. It lacks class fella.
Pretty sure Goldby has left the board
Was going to say has he abandoned the place with some of the stuff thats been posted lately ?
Bobupanddown
Are Harry and Megan in it like ?
No, but as the world's biggest virtue signallers most normal people out there might question why they would associate themselves with such child abuse?
Don't know the film at all but the same could be said for Ricky Gervais, adam sandler, the cast of ozark and a 1000 other actors and people who feature on Netflix. Reading on wikipedia it says the controversy of the movie js driven by Qanon based on a few out of context clips. I doubt very much its what its portrayed to be on here, otherwise it wouldn't be shown so widely or be so well recieved by critics. Never pay much attention to the Mary Whitehouse brigade who slam movies and books without actually watching them.
Did you deliberately ignore the post of Netflix official warnings "this is lawfully defined as pedophilia" ?
Or the description of what happenes? Sexual and exotic dance scenes and 11 year old girl?
Mimicking heterosexual and lesbian sex acts?
THEY'RE 11 YEAR OLD FFS.
GIVE YOUR FUCKING HEAD A SHAKE.
