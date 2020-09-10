Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Any lefties prepared to support Meghan and Harry  (Read 291 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 08:04:01 PM »
This is utterly disgusting and grotesque... paedo flix... wonder what our ginger virtue signalling money grabber thinks

https://metro.co.uk/2020/09/10/netflix-users-cancel-subscriptions-over-disturbing-french-film-cuties-as-its-accused-of-sexualising-young-girls-13253461/
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:12:05 PM »
Just seen this filth .. perverts trying to normalise it in front of our faces  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:


  http://twitter.com/MartinDaubney/status/1304108651192496131?s=20       
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:14:36 PM »
Fucking disgusting. oleary
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:15:58 PM »
I have just looked below the surface and maybe your reactions say more about you than about the film, especially with the still chosen for outrage. This will get a tonne but no more will be mine. Brick wall
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:18:07 PM »
NONCE-FLIX
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:22:58 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:15:58 PM
I have just looked below the surface and maybe your reactions say more about you than about the film, especially with the still chosen for outrage. This will get a tonne but no more will be mine. Brick wall


Its seriously not worth the effort  souey
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:26:14 PM »
Suppose you'll make a night of it on the couch with the sock when it's broadcast  klins oleary
El Capitan
*****
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:27:39 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:26:14 PM
Suppose you'll make a night of it on the couch with the sock when it's broadcast  klins oleary


When whats broadcast?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:34:41 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:15:58 PM
I have just looked below the surface and maybe your reactions say more about you than about the film, especially with the still chosen for outrage. This will get a tonne but no more will be mine. Brick wall

You have to look deeper than watching 7 year olds to be told to dance like strip club whores to know this is disgusting nonce shit?

It says more about YOU that you think this is in any way acceptable.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:36:15 PM »
 :like: :like: Bobup
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:39:21 PM »
The kiddy beauty queen pageants over here are creepy as fuck and needs stamping out.

I did think Little Miss Sunshine was a class movie though.

 mick
Itchy_ring
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:40:39 PM »
FFS, its weird bastards like the first 2 posters on this thread that see everything as sexualised and paedos lerking everywhere, even in an innocent film, that has resulted in parents being banned from filming their kids in school plays etc.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:42:53 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:39:21 PM
The kiddy beauty queen pageants over here are creepy as fuck and need team ping out.

I did think Little Miss Sunshine was a class movie though.

 mick

Its one thing letting little girls dress up, its another thing having them simulate sex acts on stage.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:43:39 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 08:40:39 PM
FFS, its weird bastards like the first 2 posters on this thread that see everything as sexualised and paedos lerking everywhere, even in an innocent film, that has resulted in parents being banned from filming their kids in school plays etc.

Innocent? You think 7 year olds simulating sex acts on a stage is innocent?  souey souey souey
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:46:13 PM »
 charles
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:34:41 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:15:58 PM
I have just looked below the surface and maybe your reactions say more about you than about the film, especially with the still chosen for outrage. This will get a tonne but no more will be mine. Brick wall

You have to look deeper than watching 7 year olds to be told to dance like strip club whores to know this is disgusting nonce shit?

It says more about YOU that you think this is in any way acceptable.




Is it a 7 year old in the film? Thats very young for what the film is supposed to be about. Must admit I havent actually watched the film. is it on Netflix?

What opinion does the film give regarding the hypersexualisation of young girls in todays society? Is it critical of it? Surely its an issue that needs highlighting?



Anyway, as I understand it, its received a lot of praise at film festivals. Ill give it a watch when Im back.  
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:47:58 PM »
Place is full of rolfs  klins klins I knew it
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:49:56 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:47:58 PM
Place is full of rolfs  klins klins I knew it

Youve have to explain this one mate.


Why is the place full of paedos?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:50:38 PM »
Hollywood is full of nonces.

The way they still applaud Roman Polanski is absolutely sickening.

 oleary
Gramsci
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:50:56 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:26:14 PM
Suppose you'll make a night of it on the couch with the sock when it's broadcast  klins oleary

I thought paedo accusations were a banning offence on here....just what I heard on the grapevine like
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:52:05 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:50:38 PM
Hollywood is full of nonces.

The way they still applaud Roman Polanski is absolutely sickening.

 oleary

How do they do it? Details please 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:54:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:52:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:50:38 PM
Hollywood is full of nonces.

The way they still applaud Roman Polanski is absolutely sickening.

 oleary

How do they do it? Details please 

An example.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/meryl-streep-applaud-roman-polanski/
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:00:24 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 08:50:56 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:26:14 PM
Suppose you'll make a night of it on the couch with the sock when it's broadcast  klins oleary

I thought paedo accusations were a banning offence on here....just what I heard on the grapevine like







AWWWW Gramsci  .. Do u like watching wickle girls doing stuff like that .. u wanna see me get banned

Grammi  cry cry cry cry


Normal people have been cancelling Netflix in their droves first cos of Ginger Harry now this perverted crap.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:03:03 PM »


Imagine coming from the boro and publicly defend this shit.
 souey souey souey
Gramsci
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:03:14 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:00:24 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 08:50:56 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:26:14 PM
Suppose you'll make a night of it on the couch with the sock when it's broadcast  klins oleary

I thought paedo accusations were a banning offence on here....just what I heard on the grapevine like







AWWWW Poor bob .. Do u like watching wickle girls doing stuff like that .. u wanna see me get banned

bobby  cry cry cry cry


Normal people have been cancelling Netflix in their droves first cos of Ginger Harry now this perverted crap.



have you tried writing in English mate....it may help with your cultural assimilation  :ponce:
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:04:58 PM »
Been doing a 12 hour shift .. thought bell end and his itcht sack licker had posted but it was u .. Another lefty insect .
Bobupanddown
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:05:44 PM »
Awards you say????
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:06:41 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:03:03 PM


Imagine coming from the boro and publicly defend this shit.
 souey souey souey











Exactly Bob .. Spot on .
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:08:59 PM »
Yet they broke their necks to defend it on here .. tried to get me banned again  :unlike: :unlike:


Dangerous as fuck these message boards some right twisted cranks on err like
Bobupanddown
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:13:40 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:08:59 PM
Yet they broke their necks to defend it on here .. tried to get me banned again  :unlike: :unlike:


Dangerous as fuck these message boards some right twisted cranks on err like

Ah yes our "moderate" lefties, the ones who believe the sexual exploitation of pre pubescent girls is both "stunning" and "brave".

News flash dickheads, asking a group of 7 year olds to simulate getting fucked from behind is some twisted sick nonce shit.

There. Is. No. Defending. That.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:16:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:46:13 PM




Anyway, as I understand it, its received a lot of praise at film festivals. Ill give it a watch when Im back.  













Aye  klins
monkeyman
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:16:59 PM »
I THINK A FEW CUNTS OF ERE WILL BE FILLING THEIR SOCKS TONITE  klins
DIRTY CUNTS  :wanker:
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:19:08 PM »
Nowt surprising is it

usual lefty insects doing their thing
Bobupanddown
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:20:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:46:13 PM

Anyway, as I understand it, its received a lot of praise at film festivals. Ill give it a watch when Im back.


You, a single grown man,  on your own, are going to watch a film about a group of 7 year old girls twerking????

 souey souey souey

Am I mad here? Does any other man on this forum think this is normal acceptable behavior?
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:21:46 PM »
Over to you welcher  :matty: 
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:24:58 PM »
Think this is the part they push the report button to try get people banned so they can then just carry on as normal 


well its not normal .. 
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:26:47 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 08:40:39 PM
FFS, its weird bastards like the first 2 posters on this thread that see everything as sexualised and paedos lerking everywhere, even in an innocent film, that has resulted in parents being banned from filming their kids in school plays etc.






Got your number as well itchy ring ..  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:28:04 PM »
I hope he's gonna come on and say he was just trying a wind up and it was in bad taste.

Saying you're gonna watch this shit on your own as an adult man is abhorrent.



READ THE FUCKING WORDS.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #37 on: Today at 09:29:18 PM »
 klins klins klins klins klins klins klins klins klins klins


    http://t.co/9vjrljqrW2?amp=1     
Wee_Willie
« Reply #38 on: Today at 09:30:32 PM »
This seems to be a spot the paedo thread ...
Gramsci
« Reply #39 on: Today at 09:30:38 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:04:58 PM
Been doing a 12 hour shift .. thought bell end and his itcht sack licker had posted but it was u .. Another lefty insect .

sorry sir, I am afraid your command of the English language means that you have failed the British citizen test
 :alf:
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:31:44 PM »
Sterling Van Wagenen, who co-founded the Sundance Festival with Robert Redford, was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison after being found guilty of child molestation in June last year.

Van Wagenen was found to have molested the young girl, who has remained anonymous, on two occasions between 2013 and 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah.








 klins klins klins klins klins klins klins klins klins klins
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:32:46 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:30:38 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:04:58 PM
Been doing a 12 hour shift .. thought bell end and his itcht sack licker had posted but it was u .. Another lefty insect .

sorry sir, I am afraid your command of the English language means that you have failed the British citizen test
 :alf:










You're another one defending it  so shut the fuck up
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:34:08 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:20:14 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:46:13 PM

Anyway, as I understand it, its received a lot of praise at film festivals. Ill give it a watch when Im back.


You, a single grown man,  on your own, are going to watch a film about a group of 7 year old girls twerking????

 souey souey souey

Am I mad here? Does any other man on this forum think this is normal acceptable behavior?








Best post in 2020  :like: :like:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:34:57 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:30:38 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:04:58 PM
Been doing a 12 hour shift .. thought bell end and his itcht sack licker had posted but it was u .. Another lefty insect .

sorry sir, I am afraid your command of the English language means that you have failed the British citizen test
 :alf:

Your mate has just admitted he's going to come home and watch content that could lawfully be defined as child porn. That's Netflix's warning, not mine.

And you're bothered about Sockets spelling?  lost
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:37:28 PM »
They more bothered about getting me banned ..


just shows yer
Gramsci
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:39:41 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:32:46 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:30:38 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:04:58 PM
Been doing a 12 hour shift .. thought bell end and his itcht sack licker had posted but it was u .. Another lefty insect .

sorry sir, I am afraid your command of the English language means that you have failed the British citizen test
 :alf:










You're another one defending it  so shut the fuck up

Defending what exactly? I haven't even discussed the topic of this thread....unlike you, i try to avoid virtue signalling.
And you telling me to the shut the fuck up is going to achieve what exactly? 
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:49:32 PM »
you wrote above trying to get me banned you cunt


all the while ur buddy is winging his way back to watch kids twerk
Gramsci
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:04:12 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:49:32 PM
you wrote above trying to get me banned you cunt


all the while ur buddy is winging his way back to watch kids twerk

tell me where I tried to get you banned - I merely said I thought that paedo accusations were a banning offence on here, which if I remember rightly, they are. If I wanted to get you banned wouldn't I weasel a little message to Mr G...not my style my learned friend

As it is, it's abhorrent behaviour to accuse someone, whom I assume you do not know, of being a paedo. It lacks class fella.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #48 on: Today at 10:11:19 PM »
Shut the fuck up you crank  :wanker:


The threads about dirty cunts making dirty cunt films about kids


some on here have said they gonna watch it


dont try waffle your lefty bore me shite at me ill snap your nose for yer
Gramsci
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:18:48 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:11:19 PM
Shut the fuck up you crank  :wanker:


The threads about dirty cunts making dirty cunt films about kids


some on here have said they gonna watch it


dont try waffle your lefty bore me shite at me ill snap your nose for yer

You are threatening someone on a message board.  :alf: Fuck me lad, grow up. And you call me a crank
Definitely lack class you my friend  mcl
