Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 10, 2020, 08:59:42 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Any lefties prepared to support Meghan and Harry  (Read 124 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 341



View Profile
« on: Today at 08:04:01 PM »
This is utterly disgusting and grotesque... paedo flix... wonder what our ginger virtue signalling money grabber thinks

https://metro.co.uk/2020/09/10/netflix-users-cancel-subscriptions-over-disturbing-french-film-cuties-as-its-accused-of-sexualising-young-girls-13253461/
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 450


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:12:05 PM »
Just seen this filth .. perverts trying to normalise it in front of our faces  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:


  http://twitter.com/MartinDaubney/status/1304108651192496131?s=20       
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 223



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:14:36 PM »
Fucking disgusting. oleary
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 069



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:15:58 PM »
I have just looked below the surface and maybe your reactions say more about you than about the film, especially with the still chosen for outrage. This will get a tonne but no more will be mine. Brick wall
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 450


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:18:07 PM »
NONCE-FLIX
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 180


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:22:58 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:15:58 PM
I have just looked below the surface and maybe your reactions say more about you than about the film, especially with the still chosen for outrage. This will get a tonne but no more will be mine. Brick wall


Its seriously not worth the effort  souey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 450


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:26:14 PM »
Suppose you'll make a night of it on the couch with the sock when it's broadcast  klins oleary
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 180


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:27:39 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:26:14 PM
Suppose you'll make a night of it on the couch with the sock when it's broadcast  klins oleary


When whats broadcast?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 043


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:34:41 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:15:58 PM
I have just looked below the surface and maybe your reactions say more about you than about the film, especially with the still chosen for outrage. This will get a tonne but no more will be mine. Brick wall

You have to look deeper than watching 7 year olds to be told to dance like strip club whores to know this is disgusting nonce shit?

It says more about YOU that you think this is in any way acceptable.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 450


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:36:15 PM »
 :like: :like: Bobup
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 279



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:39:21 PM »
The kiddy beauty queen pageants over here are creepy as fuck and needs stamping out.

I did think Little Miss Sunshine was a class movie though.

 mick
« Last Edit: Today at 08:52:21 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 737


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:40:39 PM »
FFS, its weird bastards like the first 2 posters on this thread that see everything as sexualised and paedos lerking everywhere, even in an innocent film, that has resulted in parents being banned from filming their kids in school plays etc.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 043


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:42:53 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:39:21 PM
The kiddy beauty queen pageants over here are creepy as fuck and need team ping out.

I did think Little Miss Sunshine was a class movie though.

 mick

Its one thing letting little girls dress up, its another thing having them simulate sex acts on stage.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 043


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:43:39 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 08:40:39 PM
FFS, its weird bastards like the first 2 posters on this thread that see everything as sexualised and paedos lerking everywhere, even in an innocent film, that has resulted in parents being banned from filming their kids in school plays etc.

Innocent? You think 7 year olds simulating sex acts on a stage is innocent?  souey souey souey
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 180


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:46:13 PM »
 charles
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:34:41 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:15:58 PM
I have just looked below the surface and maybe your reactions say more about you than about the film, especially with the still chosen for outrage. This will get a tonne but no more will be mine. Brick wall

You have to look deeper than watching 7 year olds to be told to dance like strip club whores to know this is disgusting nonce shit?

It says more about YOU that you think this is in any way acceptable.




Is it a 7 year old in the film? Thats very young for what the film is supposed to be about. Must admit I havent actually watched the film. is it on Netflix?

What opinion does the film give regarding the hypersexualisation of young girls in todays society? Is it critical of it? Surely its an issue that needs highlighting?



Anyway, as I understand it, its received a lot of praise at film festivals. Ill give it a watch when Im back.  
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 450


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:47:58 PM »
Place is full of rolfs  klins klins I knew it
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 180


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:49:56 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:47:58 PM
Place is full of rolfs  klins klins I knew it

Youve have to explain this one mate.


Why is the place full of paedos?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 279



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:50:38 PM »
Hollywood is full of nonces.

The way they still applaud Roman Polanski is absolutely sickening.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 262



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:50:56 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:26:14 PM
Suppose you'll make a night of it on the couch with the sock when it's broadcast  klins oleary

I thought paedo accusations were a banning offence on here....just what I heard on the grapevine like
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 180


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:52:05 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:50:38 PM
Hollywood is full of nonces.

The way they still applaud Roman Polanski is absolutely sickening.

 oleary

How do they do it? Details please 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 279



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:54:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:52:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:50:38 PM
Hollywood is full of nonces.

The way they still applaud Roman Polanski is absolutely sickening.

 oleary

How do they do it? Details please 

An example.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/meryl-streep-applaud-roman-polanski/
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 