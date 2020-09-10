El Capitan

Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:34:41 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:15:58 PM I have just looked below the surface and maybe your reactions say more about you than about the film, especially with the still chosen for outrage. This will get a tonne but no more will be mine. Brick wall

You have to look deeper than watching 7 year olds to be told to dance like strip club whores to know this is disgusting nonce shit?

It says more about YOU that you think this is in any way acceptable.



You have to look deeper than watching 7 year olds to be told to dance like strip club whores to know this is disgusting nonce shit?



It says more about YOU that you think this is in any way acceptable.





Is it a 7 year old in the film? Thats very young for what the film is supposed to be about. Must admit I havent actually watched the film. is it on Netflix?



What opinion does the film give regarding the hypersexualisation of young girls in todays society? Is it critical of it? Surely its an issue that needs highlighting?







Anyway, as I understand it, its received a lot of praise at film festivals. Ill give it a watch when Im back.





