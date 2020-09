BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 2 010





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 2 010

OPENING MY OWN KARATE DOJO IN NEWBRASKA « on: Today at 05:42:55 PM » MY OLD SENSEI RON DEECE HAS PASSED AWAY AND TO HONOUR HIM I WILL BE OPENING MY OWN DOJO TO TEACH BLOKESTHE WAY OF THE FIST AND THE HOME OF THE BRAVE



WE WILL BE CALLED "THE VIPERS" A COOL NAME THAT WILL GIVE US STREET CRED AND GET US BABES...



BEER ME BOYZZZ