September 11, 2020
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
Jake Andrews
Yesterday at 05:23:23 PM
       
Jake Andrews
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:23:58 PM
1 - 1.


:like:    :like:    :like:
Bobupanddown
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:25:11 PM
2-0

And afterwards we'll all say how fucking shyte we are
Pile
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:30:22 PM
Same here, 2-0 to Watford.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:35:45 PM
2-3 to Boro

A goal bonanza.
martonmick
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:50:21 PM
optimistic start from me

a 2-1    win
monkeyman
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:52:25 PM
2-2
RiversideRifle
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:54:11 PM
Britt to score a hat trick against his old club 1-4
Wee_Willie
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:15:10 PM
Will wait for the teams being announced first ... gut feeling is a dicking
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:29:24 PM
3-1 defeat
LEON TROTSKY
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:37:39 PM
HORNETS  1  WARNOCKS WARRIORS 2  👍😎👍
sockets
M A G A
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:54:53 PM
0 - 3 Boro
ccole
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:22:57 PM
1-0 to Boro  :alastair:
CapsDave
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:41:15 PM
0-0  :homer:
Gramsci
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:42:36 PM
Last year's champion says 2-2  :pope2:
Pile
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:40:13 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:15:10 PM
Will wait for the teams being announced first ... gut feeling is a dicking
does that mean the feeling in your gut is a dick?  charles
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:14:02 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:40:13 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:15:10 PM
Will wait for the teams being announced first ... gut feeling is a dicking
does that mean the feeling in your gut is a dick?  charles
We've all been there.
Holgateoldskool
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:28:13 PM
Agree with a couple of other posters 2-2
TerryCochranesSocks
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:40:02 PM
Watford 1-2 Boro
 :mido:
Bobupanddown
Reply #19 on: Today at 12:11:04 AM
Are we doing a predictions league?

Clem will gobble the winner as the "prize"  mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #20 on: Today at 01:55:43 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:11:04 AM
Are we doing a predictions league?

Clem will gobble the winner as the "prize"  mcl

I hope it's Jake.  I bet he has a lovely winky.
Pile
Reply #21 on: Today at 07:43:58 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:14:02 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:40:13 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:15:10 PM
Will wait for the teams being announced first ... gut feeling is a dicking
does that mean the feeling in your gut is a dick?  charles
We've all been there.
Inside Willie?
thicko
Reply #22 on: Today at 09:02:28 AM
Testing, 1-2...
Gingerpig
Reply #23 on: Today at 10:01:05 AM
1_1.more in hope than owt else
Westlane_rightwinger
Reply #24 on: Today at 10:17:51 AM
3 - 3. Fry to batter the jailbird mutant Deeney.
Tintin
Reply #25 on: Today at 11:54:50 AM
Watford 1 v 0 Boro
Jake Andrews
Reply #26 on: Today at 12:02:48 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:11:04 AM
Are we doing a predictions league?



That is the plan, yes.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #27 on: Today at 02:57:43 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 12:02:48 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:11:04 AM
Are we doing a predictions league?



That is the plan, yes.

Great - I'll be able to keep my winning streak going.

 :homer:
