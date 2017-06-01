Welcome,
September 11, 2020, 10:38:19 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away (Read 208 times)
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 745
Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:23:23 PM »
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 745
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:23:58 PM »
1 - 1.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 062
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:25:11 PM »
2-0
And afterwards we'll all say how fucking shyte we are
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 779
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:30:22 PM »
Same here, 2-0 to Watford.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 284
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:35:45 PM »
2-3 to Boro
A goal bonanza.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
martonmick
Offline
Posts: 171
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:50:21 PM »
optimistic start from me
a 2-1 win
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 124
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:52:25 PM »
2-2
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 731
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:54:11 PM »
Britt to score a hat trick against his old club 1-4
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 346
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:15:10 PM »
Will wait for the teams being announced first ... gut feeling is a dicking
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 223
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:29:24 PM »
3-1 defeat
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 715
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 07:37:39 PM »
HORNETS 1 WARNOCKS WARRIORS 2 👍😎👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 471
TRUMP 2020
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 07:54:53 PM »
0 - 3 Boro
Logged
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 111
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 08:22:57 PM »
1-0 to Boro
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 259
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 08:41:15 PM »
0-0
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 8 269
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 08:42:36 PM »
Last year's champion says 2-2
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 779
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:40:13 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 07:15:10 PM
Will wait for the teams being announced first ... gut feeling is a dicking
does that mean the feeling in your gut is a dick?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 284
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:14:02 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 09:40:13 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 07:15:10 PM
Will wait for the teams being announced first ... gut feeling is a dicking
does that mean the feeling in your gut is a dick?
We've all been there.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 470
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 10:28:13 PM »
Agree with a couple of other posters 2-2
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 690
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:02 PM »
Watford 1-2 Boro
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 062
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 12:11:04 AM »
Are we doing a predictions league?
Clem will gobble the winner as the "prize"
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 284
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 01:55:43 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 12:11:04 AM
Are we doing a predictions league?
Clem will gobble the winner as the "prize"
I hope it's Jake. I bet he has a lovely winky.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 779
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 07:43:58 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 10:14:02 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 09:40:13 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 07:15:10 PM
Will wait for the teams being announced first ... gut feeling is a dicking
does that mean the feeling in your gut is a dick?
We've all been there.
Inside Willie?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
thicko
Offline
Posts: 110
Seriously thick...
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 09:02:28 AM »
Testing, 1-2...
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 708
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 10:01:05 AM »
1_1.more in hope than owt else
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 769
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 10:17:51 AM »
3 - 3. Fry to batter the jailbird mutant Deeney.
Logged
