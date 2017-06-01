Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 10, 2020, 07:28:03 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away (Read 52 times)
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 745
Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
on:
Today
at 05:23:23 PM »
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 745
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:23:58 PM »
1 - 1.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 039
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:25:11 PM »
2-0
And afterwards we'll all say how fucking shyte we are
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 775
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:30:22 PM »
Same here, 2-0 to Watford.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 267
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:35:45 PM »
2-3 to Boro
A goal bonanza.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
martonmick
Offline
Posts: 171
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:50:21 PM »
optimistic start from me
a 2-1 win
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 114
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:52:25 PM »
2-2
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 727
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:54:11 PM »
Britt to score a hat trick against his old club 1-4
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 339
Re: Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:15:10 PM »
Will wait for the teams being announced first ... gut feeling is a dicking
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...