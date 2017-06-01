Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Your Official Prediction For Watford Away
Jake Andrews
Today at 05:23:23 PM
       
Jake Andrews
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:23:58 PM
1 - 1.


Bobupanddown
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:25:11 PM
2-0

And afterwards we'll all say how fucking shyte we are
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pile
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:30:22 PM
Same here, 2-0 to Watford.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:35:45 PM
2-3 to Boro

A goal bonanza.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
martonmick
Reply #5 on: Today at 05:50:21 PM
optimistic start from me

a 2-1    win
monkeyman
Reply #6 on: Today at 06:52:25 PM
2-2
RiversideRifle
Reply #7 on: Today at 06:54:11 PM
Britt to score a hat trick against his old club 1-4
Wee_Willie
Reply #8 on: Today at 07:15:10 PM
Will wait for the teams being announced first ... gut feeling is a dicking
