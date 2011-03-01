tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 741





Posts: 3 741 Bathroom advice « on: Yesterday at 04:09:28 PM » Anyone recommend somewhere to get a bathroom done? Or where to avoid?



After a couple of quotes, maybe a free design service Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 284







Posts: 15 284 Re: Bathroom advice « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:43:35 PM »



I hope this helps.



Try to avoid getting the local barbers or green grocers to do your bathroom.I hope this helps. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Minge

Online



Posts: 9 588



Superstar





Posts: 9 588Superstar Re: Bathroom advice « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:44:11 PM » Do it yourself, you wont cut corners and bodge , you will do a much better job Logged

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 731





Posts: 731 Re: Bathroom advice « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:53:11 PM » For sizing and scale ask @LEONTROTSKY, he's been known for frequently hiding in bathrooms Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 342







Posts: 9 342 Re: Bathroom advice « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:13:11 PM » DIY .. if you have the time..



Just get your lass to select bath shower basin etc, tiles etc, layout etc and then just fit in.



Plumbers and tilers are cunts and generally dont give a fuck Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 711



CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 711CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Bathroom advice « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:35:55 PM » SHOWER YERSELF EVERY DAY 👍



OTHERWISE YOU WILL PEN & INK YA CUNT 👎 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 15 075







Posts: 15 075 Re: Bathroom advice « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:48:05 PM » I have clients who will do your tiling and plumbing. Choose your stuff, and I can put you with good people, including sparkies who actually do give a tuck because its their livelihood Logged

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 416





Posts: 1 416 Re: Bathroom advice « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:58:23 PM » https://www.facebook.com/D-J-Underwood-Plumbing-and-Heating-474173589303187/



Hes a good lad Ive known him since primary school, will sort it all for

You as well so you dont have to fuck about With different tradesmen. Hes a good lad Ive known him since primary school, will sort it all forYou as well so you dont have to fuck about With different tradesmen. Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 9 588



Superstar





Posts: 9 588Superstar Re: Bathroom advice « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:30:06 PM » Done mine myself, cost was 2k

All slate walls , stone floor.

only regret was not putting under floor heating in .

Think the suite was about 900 , buying better quality fixings knocked the price up a bit , but 2k finished is a good price .

Obviously you can go mental with suite types and wether you want the shower all in the wall with just the head and controls showing etc... that will knock the price up a lot

Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 284







Posts: 15 284 Re: Bathroom advice « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:34:24 PM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:30:06 PM Done mine myself, cost was 2k

All slate walls , stone floor.

only regret was not putting under floor heating in .

Think the suite was about 900 , buying better quality fixings knocked the price up a bit , but 2k finished is a good price .

Obviously you can go mental with suite types and wether you want the shower all in the wall with just the head and controls showing etc... that will knock the price up a lot





You are so amazing.



You are so amazing. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:39:56 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Minge

Online



Posts: 9 588



Superstar





Posts: 9 588Superstar Re: Bathroom advice « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:39:04 PM » Im just glad I asked on here how to turn the water off first , thanks again guys Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 9 588



Superstar





Posts: 9 588Superstar Re: Bathroom advice « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:40:48 PM » Christ ! How appropriate

Im waiting in the wings right now ready to do my 2nd set Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 122





Posts: 11 122 Re: Bathroom advice « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:08:58 PM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:40:48 PM Christ ! How appropriate

Im waiting in the wings right now ready to do my 2nd set

WHAT HAPPENED TO JANE

YER DONT MENTION HER NO MORE

AS SHE LEFT AND WIDENED HER HORIZENS WHAT HAPPENED TO JANEYER DONT MENTION HER NO MOREAS SHE LEFT AND WIDENED HER HORIZENS Logged