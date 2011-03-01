Welcome,
September 11, 2020, 06:02:57 AM
Bathroom advice
tunstall
Bathroom advice
Anyone recommend somewhere to get a bathroom done? Or where to avoid?
After a couple of quotes, maybe a free design service
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Bathroom advice
Try to avoid getting the local barbers or green grocers to do your bathroom.
I hope this helps.
Minge
Re: Bathroom advice
Do it yourself, you wont cut corners and bodge , you will do a much better job
RiversideRifle
Re: Bathroom advice
For sizing and scale ask @LEONTROTSKY, he's been known for frequently hiding in bathrooms
tunstall
Re: Bathroom advice
Thanks cunts
RedSteel
Re: Bathroom advice
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 06:11:04 PM
Thanks cunts
What about that place at Billy bottoms oppo the esso garage
Skinz
Re: Bathroom advice
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 04:09:28 PM
Anyone recommend somewhere to get a bathroom done? Or where to avoid?
Upstairs
Wee_Willie
Re: Bathroom advice
DIY .. if you have the time..
Just get your lass to select bath shower basin etc, tiles etc, layout etc and then just fit in.
Plumbers and tilers are cunts and generally dont give a fuck
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Bathroom advice
SHOWER YERSELF EVERY DAY 👍
OTHERWISE YOU WILL PEN & INK YA CUNT 👎
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Bathroom advice
I have clients who will do your tiling and plumbing. Choose your stuff, and I can put you with good people, including sparkies who actually do give a tuck because its their livelihood
Priv
Re: Bathroom advice
https://www.facebook.com/D-J-Underwood-Plumbing-and-Heating-474173589303187/
Hes a good lad Ive known him since primary school, will sort it all for
You as well so you dont have to fuck about With different tradesmen.
Minge
Re: Bathroom advice
Done mine myself, cost was 2k
All slate walls , stone floor.
only regret was not putting under floor heating in .
Think the suite was about 900 , buying better quality fixings knocked the price up a bit , but 2k finished is a good price .
Obviously you can go mental with suite types and wether you want the shower all in the wall with just the head and controls showing etc... that will knock the price up a lot
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Bathroom advice
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 08:30:06 PM
Done mine myself, cost was 2k
All slate walls , stone floor.
only regret was not putting under floor heating in .
Think the suite was about 900 , buying better quality fixings knocked the price up a bit , but 2k finished is a good price .
Obviously you can go mental with suite types and wether you want the shower all in the wall with just the head and controls showing etc... that will knock the price up a lot
You are so amazing.
Minge
Re: Bathroom advice
Im just glad I asked on here how to turn the water off first , thanks again guys
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Bathroom advice
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 08:39:04 PM
Im just glad I asked on here how to turn the water off first , thanks again guys
How is the guitar playing going?
Minge
Re: Bathroom advice
Christ ! How appropriate
Im waiting in the wings right now ready to do my 2nd set
monkeyman
Re: Bathroom advice
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 08:34:24 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 08:30:06 PM
Done mine myself, cost was 2k
All slate walls , stone floor.
only regret was not putting under floor heating in .
Think the suite was about 900 , buying better quality fixings knocked the price up a bit , but 2k finished is a good price .
Obviously you can go mental with suite types and wether you want the shower all in the wall with just the head and controls showing etc... that will knock the price up a lot
You are so amazing.
monkeyman
Re: Bathroom advice
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 09:40:48 PM
Christ ! How appropriate
Im waiting in the wings right now ready to do my 2nd set
WHAT HAPPENED TO JANE
YER DONT MENTION HER NO MORE
AS SHE LEFT AND WIDENED HER HORIZENS
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Bathroom advice
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 08:39:04 PM
Im just glad I asked on here how to turn the water off first , thanks again guys
Still baling out?
tunstall
Re: Bathroom advice
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 06:31:21 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 06:11:04 PM
Thanks cunts
What about that place at Billy bottoms oppo the esso garage
Greggs?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Bathroom advice
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 10:27:39 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 06:31:21 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Yesterday
at 06:11:04 PM
Thanks cunts
What about that place at Billy bottoms oppo the esso garage
Greggs?
Laughed out
Minge
Re: Bathroom advice
Ahh Jane, yes still here
She likes watching me play while what she calls playing the banjo
Shes got a great technique
