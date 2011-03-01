Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Bathroom advice  (Read 270 times)
tunstall
« on: Yesterday at 04:09:28 PM »
Anyone recommend somewhere to get a bathroom done? Or where to avoid?

After a couple of quotes, maybe a free design service
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:43:35 PM »
Try to avoid getting the local barbers or green grocers to do your bathroom.

I hope this helps.

 jc
Minge
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:44:11 PM »
Do it yourself, you wont cut corners and bodge , you will do a much better job  :like:
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:53:11 PM »
For sizing and scale ask @LEONTROTSKY, he's been known for frequently hiding in bathrooms  :ponce:
tunstall
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:11:04 PM »
Thanks cunts

 :like:
RedSteel
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:31:21 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 06:11:04 PM
Thanks cunts

 :like:

What about that place at Billy bottoms oppo the esso garage
Skinz
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:41:46 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 04:09:28 PM
Anyone recommend somewhere to get a bathroom done? Or where to avoid?

 

Upstairs  :like:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:13:11 PM »
DIY .. if you have the time..

Just get your lass to select bath shower basin etc, tiles etc, layout etc and then just fit in.

Plumbers and tilers are cunts and generally dont give a fuck
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:35:55 PM »
SHOWER YERSELF EVERY DAY  👍

OTHERWISE YOU WILL PEN  &  INK YA CUNT  👎
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:48:05 PM »
I have clients who will do your tiling and plumbing. Choose your stuff, and I can put you with good people, including sparkies who actually do give a tuck because its their livelihood
Priv
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:58:23 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/D-J-Underwood-Plumbing-and-Heating-474173589303187/

Hes a good lad Ive known him since primary school, will sort it all for
You as well so you dont have to fuck about With different tradesmen.
Minge
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:30:06 PM »
Done mine myself, cost was 2k
All slate walls , stone floor.
only regret was not putting under floor heating in .
Think the suite was about 900 , buying better quality fixings knocked the price up a bit , but 2k finished is a good price .
Obviously you can go mental with suite types and wether you want the shower all in the wall with just the head and controls showing etc... that will knock the price up a lot
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:34:24 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:30:06 PM
Done mine myself, cost was 2k
All slate walls , stone floor.
only regret was not putting under floor heating in .
Think the suite was about 900 , buying better quality fixings knocked the price up a bit , but 2k finished is a good price .
Obviously you can go mental with suite types and wether you want the shower all in the wall with just the head and controls showing etc... that will knock the price up a lot


You are so amazing.
Minge
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:39:04 PM »
Im just glad I asked on here how to turn the water off first , thanks again guys  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:40:17 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:39:04 PM
Im just glad I asked on here how to turn the water off first , thanks again guys  :like:

How is the guitar playing going?

 :pd:
Minge
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:40:48 PM »
Christ ! How appropriate
Im waiting in the wings right now ready to do my 2nd set
monkeyman
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:05:39 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:34:24 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:30:06 PM
Done mine myself, cost was 2k
All slate walls , stone floor.
only regret was not putting under floor heating in .
Think the suite was about 900 , buying better quality fixings knocked the price up a bit , but 2k finished is a good price .
Obviously you can go mental with suite types and wether you want the shower all in the wall with just the head and controls showing etc... that will knock the price up a lot


You are so amazing.


 
monkeyman
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:08:58 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:40:48 PM
Christ ! How appropriate
Im waiting in the wings right now ready to do my 2nd set
WHAT HAPPENED TO JANE  mcl
YER DONT MENTION HER NO MORE 
AS SHE LEFT AND WIDENED HER HORIZENS 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:09:06 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:39:04 PM
Im just glad I asked on here how to turn the water off first , thanks again guys  :like:

Still baling out?
tunstall
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 06:31:21 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 06:11:04 PM
Thanks cunts

 :like:

What about that place at Billy bottoms oppo the esso garage

Greggs?

 :alf:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:29:20 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 10:27:39 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 06:31:21 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 06:11:04 PM
Thanks cunts

 :like:

What about that place at Billy bottoms oppo the esso garage

Greggs?

 :alf:

Laughed out  :alf: :alf:
Minge
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:37:32 AM »
Ahh Jane, yes still here
She likes watching me play while what she calls  playing the banjo
Shes got a great technique
