Author Topic: Bathroom advice  (Read 119 times)
tunstall
« on: Today at 04:09:28 PM »
Anyone recommend somewhere to get a bathroom done? Or where to avoid?

After a couple of quotes, maybe a free design service
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:43:35 PM »
Try to avoid getting the local barbers or green grocers to do your bathroom.

I hope this helps.

 jc
Minge
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:44:11 PM »
Do it yourself, you wont cut corners and bodge , you will do a much better job  :like:
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:53:11 PM »
For sizing and scale ask @LEONTROTSKY, he's been known for frequently hiding in bathrooms  :ponce:
tunstall
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:11:04 PM »
Thanks cunts

 :like:
RedSteel
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:31:21 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 06:11:04 PM
Thanks cunts

 :like:

What about that place at Billy bottoms oppo the esso garage
Skinz
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:41:46 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 04:09:28 PM
Anyone recommend somewhere to get a bathroom done? Or where to avoid?

 

Upstairs  :like:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:13:11 PM »
DIY .. if you have the time..

Just get your lass to select bath shower basin etc, tiles etc, layout etc and then just fit in.

Plumbers and tilers are cunts and generally dont give a fuck
