September 10, 2020, 07:27:58 PM
Bathroom advice
Author
Topic: Bathroom advice (Read 119 times)
tunstall
Posts: 3 740
Bathroom advice
Today
at 04:09:28 PM
Anyone recommend somewhere to get a bathroom done? Or where to avoid?
After a couple of quotes, maybe a free design service
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 267
Re: Bathroom advice
Today
at 04:43:35 PM
Try to avoid getting the local barbers or green grocers to do your bathroom.
I hope this helps.
Minge
Posts: 9 583
Re: Bathroom advice
Today
at 05:44:11 PM
Do it yourself, you wont cut corners and bodge , you will do a much better job
RiversideRifle
Posts: 727
Re: Bathroom advice
Today
at 05:53:11 PM
For sizing and scale ask @LEONTROTSKY, he's been known for frequently hiding in bathrooms
tunstall
Posts: 3 740
Re: Bathroom advice
Today
at 06:11:04 PM
Thanks cunts
RedSteel
Posts: 9 790
Re: Bathroom advice
Today
at 06:31:21 PM
Today
at 06:11:04 PM
Thanks cunts
What about that place at Billy bottoms oppo the esso garage
Skinz
Posts: 2 476
Re: Bathroom advice
Today
at 06:41:46 PM
Today
at 04:09:28 PM
Anyone recommend somewhere to get a bathroom done? Or where to avoid?
Upstairs
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 339
Re: Bathroom advice
Today
at 07:13:11 PM
DIY .. if you have the time..
Just get your lass to select bath shower basin etc, tiles etc, layout etc and then just fit in.
Plumbers and tilers are cunts and generally dont give a fuck
