September 10, 2020, 05:51:43 PM
Bathroom advice
Author
Topic: Bathroom advice
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 739
Bathroom advice
«
on:
Today
at 04:09:28 PM »
Anyone recommend somewhere to get a bathroom done? Or where to avoid?
After a couple of quotes, maybe a free design service
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 267
Re: Bathroom advice
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:43:35 PM »
Try to avoid getting the local barbers or green grocers to do your bathroom.
I hope this helps.
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 583
Superstar
Re: Bathroom advice
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:44:11 PM »
Do it yourself, you wont cut corners and bodge , you will do a much better job
