Bathroom advice
« on: Today at 04:09:28 PM »
Anyone recommend somewhere to get a bathroom done? Or where to avoid?

After a couple of quotes, maybe a free design service
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:43:35 PM »
Try to avoid getting the local barbers or green grocers to do your bathroom.

I hope this helps.

« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:44:11 PM »
Do it yourself, you wont cut corners and bodge , you will do a much better job  :like:
